Atlanta Braves Released by Braves in August, Jorge Mateo makes World Series with Rays Infielder has played in four postseason games en route to AL championship. Share Atlanta Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo is unable to field a single off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Braves won 4-3. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 16 minutes ago

A former Braves infielder from the 2026 roster has reached the World Series. Jorge Mateo, released by Atlanta in August, helped the Rays to an American League pennant. He and his new team will face the Brewers in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. Friday in the opening game of the World Series. Mateo has played in four postseason games: two in the division series against the Yankees and two in the championship series against the Guardians. He has entered all four games off the bench and has logged two innings at second base. Mateo does not have an at-bat yet in the playoffs.

Related Story Braves’ Mauricio Dubón should be popular in free agency On Aug. 3, the Braves designated Mateo for assignment, opting to retain Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubón as their primary shortstops. Rookie Jim Jarvis also played 12 games at shortstop after Mateo’s departure. On Aug. 9, after going unclaimed through waivers, Mateo was released by the Braves. Mateo, a popular figure in the clubhouse, hit .240 in 65 games with the Braves. In a five-game stretch in late May, he had a .368 average with two homers, five RBIs, a stolen base, a double and five runs scored. But in June and July, Mateo went just 6-for-50 at the plate. Related Story Braves uncertain of Jurickson Profar’s future with team The Rays signed Mateo on Aug. 13, and in 32 games with the AL East champs he hit just .141.