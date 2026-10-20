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Atlanta Braves

Released by Braves in August, Jorge Mateo makes World Series with Rays

Infielder has played in four postseason games en route to AL championship.
Atlanta Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo is unable to field a single off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Braves won 4-3. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo is unable to field a single off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Braves won 4-3. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Chad Bishop
By
16 minutes ago

A former Braves infielder from the 2026 roster has reached the World Series.

Jorge Mateo, released by Atlanta in August, helped the Rays to an American League pennant. He and his new team will face the Brewers in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. Friday in the opening game of the World Series.

Mateo has played in four postseason games: two in the division series against the Yankees and two in the championship series against the Guardians. He has entered all four games off the bench and has logged two innings at second base. Mateo does not have an at-bat yet in the playoffs.

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On Aug. 3, the Braves designated Mateo for assignment, opting to retain Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubón as their primary shortstops. Rookie Jim Jarvis also played 12 games at shortstop after Mateo’s departure.

On Aug. 9, after going unclaimed through waivers, Mateo was released by the Braves.

Mateo, a popular figure in the clubhouse, hit .240 in 65 games with the Braves. In a five-game stretch in late May, he had a .368 average with two homers, five RBIs, a stolen base, a double and five runs scored. But in June and July, Mateo went just 6-for-50 at the plate.

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The Rays signed Mateo on Aug. 13, and in 32 games with the AL East champs he hit just .141.

In his sixth MLB season, Mateo was signed by the Braves in January shortly after Kim injured his finger and was ruled out for four-five months.