Georgia Bulldogs SEC TV times, channels: Heisman Trophy moments possible in primetime Alabama’s Keelon Russell and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton are among Heisman favorites. Share Add AJC on Google Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss attempts to pass against LSU during their game on Sept. 19, 2026. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

By Mike Griffith 49 minutes ago

There’s always plenty at stake when SEC teams collide, and Saturday will be no different with Texas looking to turn back Oklahoma in the “Red River Rivalry,” and Alabama and Georgia meeting in a clash of unbeaten teams. Those sorts of games can produce what have become known as “Heisman Trophy moments,” and there is no shortage of SEC talent in the running for college football’s most prestigious individual award. Related Story Weekend Predictions: Alabama’s Russell is big problem for Georgia Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell currently holds the best odds among SEC players for winning the Heisman at +700 — tied with Miami QB Darian Mensah for the second-best overall odds behind Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, the heavy favorite at -110 in the Fan Duel Sports Book.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton remains in the Heisman running with +3000 odds, tied for sixth overall with Texas QB Arch Manning. Stockton ranks third in the nation behind Mensah and Indiana’s Josh Hoover with a 201.98 passer rating — three spots ahead of Russell (185.66). Stockton has 13 touchdown passes and just one interception, while Russell, who will be making his sixth career start on Saturday, has 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions. Manning, who leads the nation’s No. 1-ranked team at Texas, ranks 72nd in the nation in passer rating (141.31) with seven TD passes and three interceptions.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ranks fifth in the Heisman Trophy odds (+1500) as he leads the Rebels into Vanderbilt for a Saturday matchup in Nashville, while Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor (+3500) gets an off day after last week’s 56-23 loss to Alabama.

Related Story How to watch Georgia football vs. Alabama: TV channel, streaming info Chambliss, coming off a bye week after playing four games this season, is tops in the SEC and fifth in the nation with 25.5 completions per game. The next-highest average of completions per game among the top 10 players in the Heisman Trophy odds is Mensah, who sits 14th with 22.4 completions per game. Taylor ranks sixth in the nation and leads the SEC with 1,450 passing yards this season — five spots ahead of Alabama’s Russell, who is second in the SEC with 1,414 yards passing. Other SEC players still on the Heisman odds board are LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (+6000), who’s leading the Tigers into Kentucky; Missouri QB Austin Simmons (+6500), who looks to keep his team hot in Columbia with a home game against Texas A&M; and a pair of Florida Gators, tailback Jadan Baugh (+8000) and QB Aaron Philo (+10,000), who are playing host to South Carolina. The SEC action kicks off at noon as the Aggies look to derail Simmons, who has yet to throw an interception this season, and is scheduled to be capped off with Georgia’s trip to Alabama. Related Story SEC monitoring threat of Hurricane Isaias affecting Georgia-Alabama game SEC game times, TV channels, picks (Fan Duel Sports Book odds, Wednesday night)

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2) at Missouri (4-1, 1-1), noon, ESPN — Missouri by 3.5 Pick: Texas A&M 24, Missouri 20 South Carolina (2-3, 0-3) at Florida (4-1, 2-1), 12:45 p.m., SEC Network — Florida by 12.5 Pick: Florida 37, South Carolina 24 Texas (4-0, 1-0) vs. Oklahoma (2-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC — Texas by 7.5 Pick: Texas 24, Oklahoma 14 Ole Miss (3-1, 1-1) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2), 3:30 p.m., ESPN — Ole Miss by 10.5 Pick: Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 24 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) at Arkansas (2-3, 0-2), 4:35 p.m., SEC Network — Tennessee by 13.5 Pick: Tennessee 33, Arkansas 17