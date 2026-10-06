Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Alabama: TV channel, streaming info UGA is an underdog for the first time since its 2025 game against Notre Dame. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a first down during the fourth quarter of their SEC football game against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 38-14. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 46 minutes ago

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Alabama in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 38-14 last week, moving to 5-0 and 3-0 in SEC play this season. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide played for the SEC championship last season, with Georgia winning 28-7. Related Story Kirby Smart downplays impact Donald Trump, weather could have on Alabama game What channel is the UGA-Alabama game on? The game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe will call the game How to watch online, livestream The Georgia-Alabama game will stream on the WatchESPN app. The Georgia-Alabama game will stream on the WatchESPN app.

Kickoff time The game starts at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 2-point underdog against Alabama, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 54½. Georgia is 4-1 against the spread this season. This is the first time since Georgia’s game against Notre Dame last season that the Bulldogs are a betting underdog. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Alabama On playing Alabama …

“A lot of respect for coach (Kalen) DeBoer and how they go about things. They’ve got an extremely physical football team. They’re playing really high-level football right now. Just got to start watching them yesterday. Was super impressed with both sides of the ball and special teams. Quarterback is playing amazing for them. Guy is really talented, fun to watch, and you’ve seen the growth just from the first game all the way through. The talent this guy has is pretty incredible, and they have great scheme around him. It’ll be a really great challenge for us to go into a really tough environment to go play, and our players will be looking forward to it.”

On Keelon Russell … “I knew about him in high school and watched his high school tape. Knew he was an elite player, probably the best quarterback in the country coming out. Then he goes away and kinda disappears for a year. Reappears, and is just unbelievable. Savvy, arm strength, pocket awareness. People will make him out to be a runner. He doesn’t run unless he has to. He can. He scrambles to throw. He scrambles to run. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s very talented.” Related Story Gunner Stockton has proved that overlooking him is a mistake On whether DeBoer brought anything new schematically to the league … “It is a lot of similarities between our offense and theirs. There’s some different things that they do that other teams in our league have done, but maybe not in a few years past. I think guys overlap in ideas and things. Certainly when you look back all the times that we’ve played since we’ve been there, all the Washington cutups are in all our stuff. There’s a lot more similarities to what he did there, but a lot of that has morphed into SEC pictures because he’s been in our league so long. Does a tremendous job offensively. Really hard to defend because you don’t feel like there’s a play they don’t have. They’ve got all of them, in terms of plays you have to stop.” Georgia football weather for Week 6 The high for Saturday’s game is 75 degrees, according to accuweather.com. There is a 98% chance of rain Saturday, with wind gusts forecast to reach 46 mph.