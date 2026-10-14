four questions North Paulding coach talks North Cobb win, compares Georgia, Florida football ‘The caliber of programs (in Georgia) is better than Florida top to bottom,’ coach Don Stark says. Share Add AJC on Google North Paulding wide receiver Bryson Niehr (center) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jaden Scoggins (left) and tight end Ryan Moncrief on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at North Paulding High School in Dallas. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 22 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is North Paulding coach Don Stark, whose football team is 5-2 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-7A. North Paulding can clinch the region title with a victories over Etowah (5-2, 3-1) and either of its final two opponents, Cherokee and Wheeler, both winless in region play. North Paulding took the region lead with a 22-19 victory over North Cobb last week. Stark is in his seventh season at North Paulding. He had been coach at Seminole in Sanford, Florida, where his record was 40-6 in four seasons. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Related Story Strong defensive outings in big wins lead top performances of Week 8 1. What was the key to the North Cobb victory?

“There wasn’t much difference between the two teams. We went into overtime, and one team made one more play in the end. I think the last two years it’s been special teams. Last year, we ran into the punter twice, muffed a punt, and they ran a fake punt on us and converted. This year, we made our extra point and field goal, and they didn’t. That’s what put the game into overtime, and we were able to kick a field goal and get an interception to seal the victory. Stopping No. 8 (North Cobb running back Zachary Belyeu) was big. We did a good job containing him.” Note: North Paulding held Belyeu to 80 rushing yards and North Cobb to a season-low 234 total yards. Defensive end/linebacker Kemudirim Ozurumba had nine solo tackles, a sack and four QB hurries. Related Story North Paulding beats No. 8 North Cobb in OT, now the favorite in 5-7A 2. You started slow, at 1-2, losing to East Paulding 33-10, later Harrison 12-9. What’s different about your October team compared to your August team? “We haven’t turned the ball over on offense. That was the reason we lost the East Paulding game. We had two pick-6s and a blocked field goal for a touchdown, and they ran a fumble back. Our defense only gave up one touchdown. I’ve never been part of a game like that. A lot of it happened at the end of the game. We scored a touchdown and got it called back or we would’ve been up 10-7 in the fourth quarter. Then the wheels fell off. And Harrison is a good football team. Our offense was not clicking that night. Our defense is our strong suit if we don’t put them in bad positions. We’re playing good defense, and our offense is doing enough to win games. That’s how we beat North Cobb.”

Note: In the Maxwell Ratings projections, North Paulding was given a 20.4% chance of beating Walton, a 6.5% chance of beating Marietta and a 25% chance of beating North Cobb. North Paulding won those region games 35-7, 35-28 and 22-19, respectively.