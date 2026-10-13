AJC Varsity Strong defensive outings in big wins lead top performances of Week 8 Share Add AJC on Google (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 40 minutes ago

Top five *Chattahoochee DE George Atallah had 11 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB pressures, forced and recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal and blocked a punt in a 26-20 victory over Northview. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? *East Paulding WR/DB Gabe Thompson-Fields caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, had nine solo tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted two passes, returning one 70 yards for a touchdown, in a 42-9 victory over Chapel Hill. *Sequoyah RB/LB Trace Washington rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, caught a 32-yard pass, had five solo tackles, seven assists and a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble in a 47-17 victory over Kell.

*Stephenson RB Jayden Johnson rushed for a school-record 421 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries in a 38-35 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian. *Thomasville QB Christian Hayes was 12-of-20 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 15-yard reception in the final minute of a 24-21 victory over Fitzgerald. Best of the rest *Allatoona QB Frank Young rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and was 8-of-9 passing in a 39-19 victory over Villa Rica. *B.E.S.T. Academy DB/QB Curtis Hurt had 14 solo tackles, eight assists and two tackles for loss, forced three fumbles, intercepted a pass, rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and threw a 5-yard TD pass in a 36-20 victory over Manchester.

*Benedictine WR Eron Mallard had six receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-35 victory over Jenkins.

*Briarwood Academy RB OJ Wynn rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 45-14 victory over Pinewood Christian. *Buford freshman WR RJ Walker had four receptions for 120 yards in a 48-7 victory over Dacula. *Carrollton LB Julian Satterwhite had three solo tackles, four assists and two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in a 62-24 victory over Douglas County. *Cherokee Bluff DB Richard Andrews-Smith had nine tackles and two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and blocked a punt in a 48-0 victory over West Hall. *Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter, playing only the first half, was 14-of-26 passing for 292 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-6 victory over Gordon Central.

*Dade County QB Win Garmany was 23-of-33 passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. *Darlington RB Matias Selle rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 49-13 victory over Coosa. *Duluth LB Randon Patterson had nine solo tackles, two assists, a sack and a tackle for loss and forced and recovered a fumble in a 22-19 victory over Hebron Christian. *Early County LB/RB Chandler Means had nine tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss and rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in a 42-0 victory over Pelham. *Fannin County RB/LB Bryson Cole rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries, caught a 5-yard pass and had four solo tackles and 10 assists in a 35-34 victory over Gordon Lee.

*Hawkinsville DE/TE Johnathan Solomon had eight solo tackles, one assist, three tackles for loss and one sack and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass in a 28-0 victory over Wilcox County. *Jeff Davis RB/LB Kobe Hill had eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a safety and a rushing touchdown in a 37-0 victory over Bacon County. *Jefferson LB/RB Max Brown had 15 total tackles and two sacks, forced a fumble, deflected a pass and rushed seven times for 57 yards in a 35-0 victory over East Forsyth. *Jordan RB Antonio Webster rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 35-20 victory over Heritage of Newnan. *Kennesaw Mountain QB Chris Miller was 18-of-32 passing for 359 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-30 loss to North Atlanta.

*Lambert RB Mathias Fraga rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 31-13 victory over West Forsyth. *Lee County QB Cohen Lawson was 13-of-14 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 49-0 victory over Veterans. *Lovejoy QB Trenton Gurley was 13-of-20 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 41-6 victory over Morrow. *Lumpkin County QB Kolson Howell passed for 158 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Stephens County. *Marietta RB Kingston Caesar rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-48 victory over Etowah.

*Marion County DB/RB Deontae Hawkins had 14 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns, one a 99-yarder, and had six tackles and one sack, forced a fumble and broke up two passes in a 21-6 victory over Chattahoochee County. *Monroe Area LB Cortavious Scott had 13 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over East Jackson. *Newnan RB Christopher Jackson rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries and caught a 44-yard TD pass in a 20-14 victory over Woodward Academy. *Norcross LB Eric Pitts III had 12 tackles, 10 first hits and two tackles for loss, intercepted a pass and blocked a punt in a 20-6 victory over Peachtree Ridge. *North Gwinnett LB/ATH Jake Godfree had 14 solo tackles, 11 assists, three tackles for loss, 39 yards from scrimmage on five touches with two fourth-down conversions and one third-down conversion in a 50-24 loss to Brookwood.

*North Paulding LB Paul Dabbelt had five solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and the game-sealing interception in a 22-19 overtime victory over North Cobb. *North Hall QB Alex Schlieman, playing only the first nine minutes of the game, was 8-of-8 passing for 245 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Chestatee. *Northeast QB Jordan Wiggins was 22-of-29 passing for 376 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 42-0 victory over Central of Macon. *Northside (Warner Robins) QB Keirion Tate was 12-of-15 passing for 141 yards and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 25-24 victory over Tift County. *Oconee County RB Josh Woelfl rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 42-6 victory over East Hall.

*Pierce County RB Dylan Johnson rushed for 273 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 47-yard TD pass in a 56-17 victory over Tattnall County. *Rutland ATH Zamarien Johnson was 4-of-5 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and had two tackles in a 55-32 victory over Southwest. *Schley County RB/DB Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 170 yards on 37 carries, had seven tackles and clinched a victory with a tackle for loss on the game’s final play in overtime in a 26-20 win over Macon County. *Thomas County Central LB Jacoby Herring had 3½ tackles for loss and a team-leading seven total tackles in a 43-3 victory over Houston County. *Tucker LB/DE Izaiah Williams had nine tackles and two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory over Southwest Dekalb.