Unranked, unmoved: North Paulding takes region lead, earns Team of the Week award

Three teams from Region 5-7A have been ranked this season. North Paulding - unranked through it all - has beaten them one at a time: Walton 35-7 on Sept. 11, Marietta 35-28 on Sept. 18 and North Cobb 22-19 last week.
Against North Cobb, ranked No. 8, North Paulding took its first lead on Easton Mowry’s 27-yard field goal in overtime, then sealed the victory when Paul Dabbelt intercepted a pass on the first play of North Cobb’s possession.
North Paulding (5-2, 4-0) can all but wrap up the region championship with a victory at Etowah (5-2, 3-1) this week.