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Unranked, unmoved: North Paulding takes region lead, earns Team of the Week award

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North Paulding outside linebacker Paul Dabbelt (9) intercepted a pass to clinch the victory over North Cobb last week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
North Paulding outside linebacker Paul Dabbelt (9) intercepted a pass to clinch the victory over North Cobb last week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
32 minutes ago

Three teams from Region 5-7A have been ranked this season. North Paulding - unranked through it all - has beaten them one at a time: Walton 35-7 on Sept. 11, Marietta 35-28 on Sept. 18 and North Cobb 22-19 last week.

Against North Cobb, ranked No. 8, North Paulding took its first lead on Easton Mowry’s 27-yard field goal in overtime, then sealed the victory when Paul Dabbelt intercepted a pass on the first play of North Cobb’s possession.

North Paulding (5-2, 4-0) can all but wrap up the region championship with a victory at Etowah (5-2, 3-1) this week.

“Whether we win or lose, we’re going to enjoy it for 48 hours or we’re going to let it bother us for 48 hours, and we’re going to keep playing,” coach Don Stark told AJC Varsity after the North Cobb game. “If we come back next week and lose to Etowah, then the race is wide open all over again. But we’re going to enjoy this one and hopefully come back Monday with a sense of purpose and be ready to keep going.”

North Paulding is the AJC Varsity Team of the Week.