GHSA rules two Douglas County starters ineligible, win forfeits could come

Douglas County coach Johnny White did not reveal the players or why they were ruled ineligible, but said both players were initially deemed eligible. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

One of Class 7A’s most talented teams takes potentially devastating blow Wednesday.

One of Class 7A’s most talented teams takes potentially devastating blow Wednesday.

The GHSA has ruled two Douglas County starters ineligible, coach Johnny White confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

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White did not reveal the players or why they were ruled ineligible but said both players were initially approved to play, and the school appealed the GHSA’s ruling Wednesday morning. If the appeal fails, all of Douglas County’s wins this season would be forfeited.

White expects the GHSA’s decision to come within the next two weeks.

“Sometimes, things go awry when adults are involved, but I feel good about the appeal process,” White said.

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The AJC has also reached out to the GHSA for comment.