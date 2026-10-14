GHSA rules two Douglas County starters ineligible, win forfeits could come

The GHSA has ruled two Douglas County starters ineligible, coach Johnny White confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Ask
White did not reveal the players or why they were ruled ineligible but said both players were initially approved to play, and the school appealed the GHSA’s ruling Wednesday morning. If the appeal fails, all of Douglas County’s wins this season would be forfeited.
White expects the GHSA’s decision to come within the next two weeks.
“Sometimes, things go awry when adults are involved, but I feel good about the appeal process,” White said.
The AJC has also reached out to the GHSA for comment.
The Tigers can still add wins to their record from this point forward. They are 3-3 with wins over Douglass, Carver of Columbus and Rome. Douglas County’s three losses are to reigning 3A champion Sandy Creek and 7A powers Newton and Carrollton.
White’s team is the projected No. 23 seed in the Class 7A playoffs, according to the Maxwell Projections (not considering potentially forfeited wins).
Douglas County having to forfeit wins could wreak havoc on the GHSA’s PSR seeding, penalizing every team that played the Tigers.
Douglas County will play its second region game at East Coweta on Friday. The Tigers will end the season against Northgate, Chapel Hill and Westlake.