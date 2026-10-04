Georgia lands commitment from top-40 prospect Jarvis Hayes Jr.

Woodward Academy guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. (5) controls the ball during their game against Gainesville in their semi-final game of the GHSA Class 5A Boy’s State Basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Woodward Academy won 62-61. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Mike White and the Georgia basketball program landed a big-time commitment Sunday.

Jarvis Hayes Jr., the 6-foot-5 guard and son of Georgia assistant Jarvis Hayes Sr., announced his commitment to Georgia, with the Bulldogs beating out Vanderbilt, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

The Woodward Academy standout is the No. 38 player in the 2027 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

His father was a two-time All-SEC player and the No. 10 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Jarvis Hayes Jr.’s uncle, Jonas Hayes, was also hired to join Mike White’s staff after having previously served as the head coach at Georgia State. Hayes also played and previously was on staff at Georgia.