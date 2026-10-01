Georgia Bulldogs Here’s how the Georgia injury situation looks heading into the Vanderbilt game After Vanderbilt, Georgia goes on the road to face Alabama. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, left, greets Georgia offensive lineman Zykie Helton after a Georgia touchdown during their SEC football game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 31 minutes ago

ATHENS — The SEC has put out its first availability report for Saturday’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt. For the Bulldogs, running back Nate Frazier is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Isiah Canion is listed as questionable. Outside linebacker Chase Linton has been upgraded to questionable. Tyriq Green, Marcus Harrison and Amaris Williams are all listed as out for Saturday’s game. Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis is listed as questionable. Not on the availability report is cornerback Ellis Robinson, who exited last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma in the third quarter. Frazier and Canion both missed Georgia’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma this past weekend.

Frazier, who is dealing with a rib injury, leads Georgia with 202 rushing yards on the season. Running backs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips combined for 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries against the Sooners. “He’s a great teammate. He was happy for us, and that meant a lot for us,” Phillips said of Frazier. Talyn Taylor led Georgia in receiving against Oklahoma, catching four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Canion suffered a right leg injury during Georgia’s win over Arkansas. Related Story Talyn Taylor may have just answered UGA’s biggest offensive question vs. Oklahoma Keep an eye on wide receiver London Humphreys this week. He began his career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Georgia ahead of the 2024 season.

“He is a great human being that loves this place, loves football, sets a tremendous example, never too high, never too low, and he’s fast,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a weapon, and I’m very proud of him. Continue to get more opportunities, continue to take advantage of down-the-field throws. There’s all kinds of things he could probably tell you he could improve on, but it’s not his attitude.”