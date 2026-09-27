Georgia Bulldogs AP Poll Top 25 rankings have Georgia football holding No. 2 spot UGA still has games to play against the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 teams. Georgia coach Kirby Smart (right) and defensive back Ellis Robinson IV celebrate their 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The second-ranked Bulldogs received six first-place votes this week, up from three last week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia is ever so closely inching its way to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll. For the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5, Georgia is still at No. 2 after beating Oklahoma 41-13 on Saturday. But after getting three first-place votes last week, Georgia now has six. Georgia is also No. 2 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings this week. The Bulldogs dominated on defense, holding Oklahoma under 300 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers and coming away with three sacks. Georgia consistently made Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer uncomfortable.

“We’ve got to get better at everything,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got to be more efficient. Defensively, we’ve got to have more three-and-outs, more disruption. You know, we pressured today and didn’t finish. We affected the quarterback, but we didn’t really hit the quarterback.” Ahead of Georgia in the polls is Texas, which came away with a road win over Tennessee. It was not pretty for the Longhorns, but they now have wins over ranked Ohio State and Tennessee. None of Georgia’s four wins have come against currently ranked opponents. Rounding out the Top 5 is Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5. Ole Miss, which was No. 4 last week, fell to No. 9 after it lost 52-28 to Florida. The Gators are now ranked No. 8. Georgia plays both of those teams in addition to No. 7 Alabama.

Before Georgia gets the chance to really impress against currently ranked teams, the Bulldogs have a home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores are coming off their first loss of the season, as they fell 21-15 to Auburn.