HBCU football games to watch in Week 4

In Week 3 of the HBCU schedule, Tennessee State topped Florida A&M and Benedict stayed unbeaten, along with Morehouse getting its first win for coach Brad Sherrod.
Here’s a look at how Week 4 stacks up:
Three Week 4 storylines worth following
- Can Albany State flip its turnaround into an SIAC run? The Golden Rams opened the season 0-2 but have responded with conference road wins against Savannah State and Allen to climb back to .500. Now, Albany State finally gets its home opener against a 3-1 Kentucky State team that is 2-0 in SIAC play, making Saturday one of the most significant early conference games on the schedule.
- How does Fort Valley State respond after another one-point loss? The Wildcats have had two painfully close defeats, falling 24-23 to Tuskegee before losing 34-33 in overtime to unbeaten Benedict. Fort Valley State now steps up against Division I opponent West Georgia, which is 0-4 but pushed East Tennessee State in a 35-27 loss Saturday.
- Can South Carolina State keep its perfect start going in Daytona Beach? The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 with a 20-17 road victory over Furman and now get another HBCU test against Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats have responded to a season-opening loss at UCF with consecutive victories over Stetson and Virginia University of Lynchburg, the latter a 62-3 win last Saturday.