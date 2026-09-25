Sports

HBCU football games to watch in Week 4

Albany State gets its home opener against a 3-1 Kentucky State team that is 2-0 in SIAC play, one of the most significant early conference games on the schedule.
Howard running back John Washington IIl (left) is contacted by Indiana linebacker Jacob Savage (center) and defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (Doug McSchooler/AP)
Howard running back John Washington IIl (left) is contacted by Indiana linebacker Jacob Savage (center) and defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (Doug McSchooler/AP)
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

In Week 3 of the HBCU schedule, Tennessee State topped Florida A&M and Benedict stayed unbeaten, along with Morehouse getting its first win for coach Brad Sherrod.

Here’s a look at how Week 4 stacks up:

Three Week 4 storylines worth following

Other notable HBCU games

NOTE: Kickoff times below are in Eastern Time. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.

Georgia Division II HBCUs (Saturday)

Friday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 26

Week 4 byes