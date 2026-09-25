HBCU football games to watch in Week 4

Howard running back John Washington IIl (left) is contacted by Indiana linebacker Jacob Savage (center) and defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (Doug McSchooler/AP)

Albany State gets its home opener against a 3-1 Kentucky State team that is 2-0 in SIAC play, one of the most significant early conference games on the schedule.

Albany State gets its home opener against a 3-1 Kentucky State team that is 2-0 in SIAC play, one of the most significant early conference games on the schedule.

By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Week 3 of the HBCU schedule, Tennessee State topped Florida A&M and Benedict stayed unbeaten, along with Morehouse getting its first win for coach Brad Sherrod.

Here’s a look at how Week 4 stacks up:

Three Week 4 storylines worth following