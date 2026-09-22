Sports HBCU football Week 3 brought OT chaos, rivalries and a soundtrack to match Michael Vick gets first win vs. Division I program, bands reached across generations, rivalries created new memories and football refused to stay predictable. Michael Vick holds a whistle around his neck after he is introduced as the head coach of the Norfolk State football team during a press conference on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Vick earned his first Division I win when his team beat Hampton over the weekend. (Mike Caudill/AP)

By Wilton Jackson – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 6 minutes ago Share

Some Saturdays come with a soundtrack. This one moved from *NSYNC and Drake to Usher and Kool & the Gang, with brass filling stadiums and drumlines carrying the energy long after the opening kick of Week 3 in HBCU football. Somewhere between the music and the movement, football added its own chaos with an overtime finish, a last-minute comeback, rivalry breakthroughs and another statement from an unbeaten South Carolina State team. Here are 15 moments that stood out on and off the field from another eventful weekend across HBCU football. 1. Benedict survives Fort Valley State in wild overtime finish Benedict survived a furious Fort Valley State comeback for a 34-33 overtime victory in one of the weekend’s most dramatic HBCU games. The Tigers remained unbeaten and strengthened their early SIAC standing, while Fort Valley State showed it can contend with one of the league’s top teams despite falling short.

2. South Carolina State stays unbeaten with road win vs. Furman No. 18 South Carolina State improved to 4-0 with a 20-17 road win over No. 24 Furman, adding another significant victory against a nationally ranked FCS opponent. The win carried a deeper meaning for Bulldogs coach Chennis Berry, whose mother died shortly afterward, as he later spoke about leaning on his faith while continuing to lead the program. 3. Tennessee State stuns Florida A&M with late rally Tennessee State earned its first victory of the season with a dramatic 29-26 comeback against Florida A&M, scoring the winning touchdown with 51 seconds remaining. Beyond ending a 0-3 start, the victory gave the Tigers another win in a series they have controlled recently and provided a potential momentum shift entering the heart of their schedule. 4. Albany State keeps SIAC momentum rolling against Allen Albany State held off Allen 32-28 to remain unbeaten in SIAC play and extend its conference winning streak to 11 games. The victory kept the Golden Rams firmly in the conference championship picture and added significance to their upcoming matchup with fellow SIAC contender Kentucky State.

5. Vick earns first Division I win as Norfolk State beats Hampton Norfolk State defeated Hampton 42-21 in the 61st Battle of the Bay, snapping a two-game losing streak in the rivalry and earning its first home win over the Pirates since 2015. The victory also marked Michael Vick’s first win against a Division I opponent as a head coach.

6. Morehouse delivers first win in Brad Sherrod era Morehouse earned its first victory under Brad Sherrod with a dominant 44-0 road shutout of Lane. The win gave the Maroon Tigers their first shutout since 2017. 7. Morgan State finally breaks through against Towson Morgan State defeated Towson 41-26 to end an eight-game losing streak in the Baltimore-area rivalry. The Bears improved to 3-1 and continued one of their strongest starts in recent years. 8. Johnson C. Smith survives Fayetteville State Johnson C. Smith scored with 49 seconds remaining to beat Fayetteville State 20-14 and remain unbeaten in CIAA play. The win strengthened the defending conference champion’s position as an early CIAA contender. 9. Kentucky State continues strong SIAC start Kentucky State rallied for a 21-17 win against Saginaw Valley State to improve to 3-1. The Thorobreds remained unbeaten in SIAC play ahead of a significant conference matchup with Albany State.

10. Mississippi Valley State athletic director apologizes after Delta Classic loss Mississippi Valley State’s 21-6 home loss to Division II rival Delta State took on greater significance after athletic director Alecia Shields-Gadson apologized for what she called a “lackluster game day experience,” citing operational delays and stadium-atmosphere issues. The loss dropped Valley to 1-3 and gave Delta State, which entered 0-3, its seventh win in eight meetings in the Delta Classic series. 11. Alabama A&M’s Marching ‘Maroon & White’ makes grand entrance at Louis Crews Stadium Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon & White brought its trademark energy to Louis Crews Stadium with another spirited entrance before the Bulldogs’ game against Bowie State on Saturday. 12. Southern’s Human Jukebox mixes *NSYNC nostalgia with Drake Southern University’s Human Jukebox showed off its musical range with renditions of *NSYNC’s “You Got It” and Drake’s “Janice STFU,” blending a late-1990s throwback with one of 2026’s hottest songs. 13. Florida A&M’s ‘Marching 100′ brings Usher to Battle of the Bands matchup