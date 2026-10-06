Atlanta Hawks Hawks ‘didn’t feel like a team’ in first exhibition game versus Grizzlies ‘We have to know who we are ... and that’s collectively defending and running and moving the ball and scoring collectively as well,’ Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (center) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Isaiah Stewart (left) in the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Lauren Williams 18 minutes ago

The Hawks have a lot of rust to shake off following their exhibition opener against the Grizzlies on Monday night. They fell 132-123. “We have to know who we are, is really what it comes down to, and that’s collectively defending and running and moving the ball and scoring collectively as well,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “That doesn’t mean guys don’t make plays. We know who our playmakers are, but on both ends, we didn’t feel like a team. That’s how it felt to me, and we know we have been and we will be. That that’s also important to know.”

Related Story What to watch for during the Hawks’ five exhibition games Here are some takeaways. - The Hawks went through a few different lineups throughout the night. The team sat veteran guard CJ McCollum (nose contusion) and new forward Lu Dort (right knee contusion). McCollum’s absence led to a new starting five featuring first-round pick Kingston Flemings, along with the remaining four starters from last season. With Dort out, the Hawks shuffled the bench. Early in the game, Flemings fit in well with the starters, hitting a 3-pointer four minutes in.

“He competed, saw some really good things in space, knocked down shots, picked up, played defense, found some people passing the ball when he got an advantage, and then there’s other things that a 19-year-old rookie, you know, you expect to see room for growth,” Snyder said.

But the Hawks missed McCollum’s voice on the court and the bridge he creates between the starters and the second unit. They also could have used Dort’s defense. Related Story Hawks rookies experience ‘great competition’ in first NBA training camp - With McCollum and Dort out, the Hawks had some gaps to plug. The Hawks gave Corey Kispert extended minutes and got some productivity out of him, with 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3. But overall, the Hawks’ second unit still needs to build chemistry. With Dort out, the Hawks rolled with Kispert, Flemings, Aaron Wiggins, Asa Newell and Jock Landale. The Grizzlies separated with a 49-point second quarter. They just sprayed the ball around the perimeter, taking advantage of the Hawks’ miscues that left shooters wide-open around the arc.

When the starters filtered back into the game, the missteps continued with errant passes and ill-timed rotations. “There’s going to be challenges with rotations and coverages, but there’s also things like communication,” Snyder said. “For us collectively, I think we need to be focused on doing both (offense and defense) well because of how interwound they are. So I don’t want to give us a pass on either end of the floor when we give up 49 points in a quarter.” Related Story Aaron Wiggins is feeling and feeding in to the Hawks’ hunger for success - Nickeil Alexander-Walker got right back into his bag with an efficient early stint. He attacked the basket, which opened up the floor for Flemings. He finished with 14 points in 15 minutes and gave the offense life when things got stagnant. - Hawks forward Jalen Johnson didn’t shy away from contact in 17 minutes of play. Johnson went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.