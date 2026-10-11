Hawks hang on to down Pacers in exhibition action

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson scores against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

In his first outing with the Hawks, Lu Dort’s physical defense was as advertised.

In his first outing with the Hawks, Lu Dort’s physical defense was as advertised.

The Hawks looked connected in a 119-117 win in exhibition action against the Pacers on Saturday.

Though they continued their trend of sitting their rotation, the Hawks’ communication helped their ball movement and ball security.

On Saturday, the Hawks sat Nickeil Alexander-Walker, which opened some starters’ minutes for Lu Dort. It was Dort’s first exhibition game after missing the first two.

They led 78-74 when the Pacers pulled their starters with 6:30 left to play in the third quarter.

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Here are some takeaways.

-- In his first outing with the Hawks, Dort’s physical defense looked as advertised. He picked up opponents full court. He regularly got into opponents’ bodies to disrupt their dribbles, even if he got a little overzealous at times. He picked up four fouls by the end of his 24 minutes.