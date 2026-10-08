AJC Varsity For this GHSA flag football power, success has become a recruiting obstacle Winning three straight state titles can prevent younger girls from flocking to the join the team, Greenbrier coach says. Share Add AJC on Google Greenbrier claimed its third straight flag football state title with a 20-13 win over Jenkins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December. (Katie Fryburger for the AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 43 minutes ago

At times it seems like the Greenbrier flag football team is a victim of its own success. The Wolfpack have won three consecutive state flag titles. But instead of driving participation forward, the program’s success has almost had the reverse effect. Girls who have never played before are reluctant about trying out or joining a program that’s so established. Related Story Flag Football Player of the Week is ‘like a load of dynamite’ for Telfair County “I thought kids would just be foaming at the mouth to come out, but it’s like they’re intimidated in a way,” coach James Smith said. Smith works at the middle school and also coaches boys soccer there. He’s around the girls soccer team a great deal and has used that relationship to encourage girls to come out for the flag football program.

That approach has been successful, although it’s taken more work to get the older high school girls involved. This year he was able to add a junior to the roster — a player he’s been recruiting for the team since she was a freshman. “More of the younger girls want to do it, but it’s still intimidating when you’ve seen the success and you know there’s something to live up to,” Smith said. The Wolfpack are again living up to their hype. Ranked No. 7 in the nation by MaxPreps, Greenbrier (8-0) opened the season by defeating powerful Milton. Related Story Cedar Grove flag football may be newer to the game, but they’re building “I’ve been extremely proud of how they played, especially against Milton,” Smith said. “I was so proud of them being on defense, being disciplined and knowing what they were, knowing their responsibilities. Milton is dynamic and they’ve got great players. I think that showed we have the potential to be extremely good. We’re still learning.”

The team is led by returning quarterback Addisen Odom. Through eight games the junior has thrown for 1,091 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“She’s just so cool and calm. You never know what’s going on behind those eyes,” Smith said. “Last year I saw the light switch come on and she was moving and directing receivers. You can see that she gets it and she knows what she wants, and she never gets too frazzled when things are going on.” The team’s most versatile player is senior Mamie Cate Pangle, who is astute at playing numerous positions. “She’s our Swiss Army knife because on defense she’s our linebacker and on offense she can play wide receiver, running back or quarterback,” Smith said. Pangle missed seven games with medical issues last year but has shown no lingering effects this season. She leads the team with 187 rushing yards and has 34 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns. Pangle comes from a line of Greenbrier athletes. Her sister, Maggie, was the quarterback of the 2023 championship team. Her brother, Brooks, was also a quarterback and threw for more than 6,000 yards.