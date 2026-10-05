Flag Football Player of the Week is ‘like a load of dynamite’ for Telfair County

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the week is Telfair County senior Hennessy Livingston, a three-year starter who plays rusher on defense and C-back on offense.
Livingston led Telfair County – 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in all classifications by MaxPreps – to victories over Fitzgerald (20-6), Dodge County (25-0), Appling County (26-0) and Valdosta (15-0) last week.
For the season, Livingston has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, completed 3 of 3 passes for 15 yards, pulled a team-leading 26 flags, made nine sacks and intercepted a pass.
In a game last week, she took a handoff from the opposing team’s quarterback, who was too stunned to know what happened.
“She plays rusher, and when the quarterback was trying to hand it off, she gave it to her,” Telfair County coach Deon Clemons said. “Just dang amazing. She’s really quick. Her motor never stops, and I love that.”
Livingston first played football against boys in a tackle league before high school. She was a quarterback. Livingston is now an outstanding player on Telfair County’s girls basketball team, which went 20-8 last season. Clemons also coaches that team.
“She is my shooting guard and can fill it up,” Clemons said. “She really wants an opportunity to continue playing flag football at the next level. She’s short, but like a load of dynamite.”