Flag Football Player of the Week is ‘like a load of dynamite’ for Telfair County

Telfair County senior Hennesy Livingston, playing for an 8-0 team, has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 235 yard and four touchdowns, completed 3 of 3 passes for 15 yards, pulled a team-leading 26 flags, made nine sacks and intercepted a pass. (Lana Rogers/Telfair County)

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the week is Telfair County senior Hennessy Livingston, a three-year starter who plays rusher on defense and C-back on offense.

Livingston led Telfair County – 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in all classifications by MaxPreps – to victories over Fitzgerald (20-6), Dodge County (25-0), Appling County (26-0) and Valdosta (15-0) last week.

For the season, Livingston has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, completed 3 of 3 passes for 15 yards, pulled a team-leading 26 flags, made nine sacks and intercepted a pass.