Georgia Bulldogs Georgia atop SEC title odds, but Kirby Smart cites ‘brutal gauntlet’ ahead Bulldogs picking up pieces after upset loss to Auburn that proves league parity Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates as he leaves the football field during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. The Gators appear more dangerous this season with first-year coach Jon Sumrall leading them to a Top 20 AP ranking. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Mike Griffith 57 minutes ago

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows the road to the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff field better than anyone, but the next step is in his clubhouse. “We’ve started getting ourselves better looking within,” Smart said on Tuesday as No. 5-ranked Georgia turns the page on a 27-24 loss to Auburn on Saturday and look forward to an Oct. 31 showdown with Florida in Atlanta. Related Story SEC football stock report indicates league volatility The Bulldogs remain the favorite, per the Fan Duel Sportsbook, to win what figures to be the last SEC championship game in history (provided the 24-team playoff model is approved, as expected), with UGA sitting at +135 odds.

RELATED: Why 24-team playoff for 2027 appears imminent But the same oddsmakers installed Georgia as a 20.5-point favorite over Auburn, and the SEC standings are jumbled enough that at least 12 of the 16 teams remain in contention for the league title game and the 12-team College Football Playoff field. Odds to win SEC Championship Game: • Georgia +135

• Ole Miss +400 • Alabama +850 • Tennessee +900 • LSU +1100 • Texas +1400 • Kentucky +1600 • Florida +1900 • Oklahoma +3500 • Missouri +4000 Smart was asked about the parity that exists in the wake of five of the top seven ranked teams in the AP Top 25 losing on Saturday, and he quickly pointed out this is the earliest in a season that every SEC team had at least one loss (in the last 20 years).

“I’d say it’s a new day and age,” Smart said. “It’s easy to use the word parity … ,anybody can beat anybody on a given Saturday.” Changes that allow players to transfer and play right away along with Name, Image and Likeness financial incentives in place since after the 2021 season have indeed changed the landscape in collegiate revenue sports. “The world we live in now is everybody’s got good players, everybody’s diversifying in terms of the amount of talent that spreads itself out,” said Smart, who stockpiled championship depth pre-NIL and transfer portal rules en route to winning back-to-back CFP Championship Games following the 2021 and 2022 seasons. “Kids want to play, and kids want to get paid, and starters get paid.” Smart explained. “So more players go to more places and there’s just more parity.”