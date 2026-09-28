TV network, game time announced for Georgia football game at Alabama
The game will almost certainly be Georgia’s first against a ranked opponent this season.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) for a nine-yard loss during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Thomas had six tackles and a sack during Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama. Also pictured is Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (behind Thomas). (Jason Getz / AJC)
ATHENS — The SEC has announced a game time and TV network for Georgia’s next road game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Oct. 10 game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.
As of Monday morning, it is set to be Georgia’s first game against a ranked foe of the season, as the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 7 in the most recent AP Poll. Georgia is the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
Alabama beat South Carolina 49-18 this past weekend. Quarterback Keelon Russell has been a star for the Crimson Tide thus far, as he’s accounted for 11 touchdowns on the ground and in the air.
Georgia’s defense was strong as it held the Crimson Tide to minus-3 rushing yards while the offense took advantage of multiple short fields in a 28-7 win.
It marked the second time that Kirby Smart has beaten Alabama in his time as head coach at Georgia. He is 2-7 against the Crimson Tide. He coached at Alabama from 2007 through 2015.
This will be the fourth straight season that Georgia and Alabama face each other. In Smart’s 11 seasons at Georgia, the two teams have met all but three years. Four of those matchups have come in the SEC championship game. The Oct. 10 game will be Smart’s third trip to Alabama as Georgia’s coach.
Georgia has not won in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, which was Nick Saban’s first year at Alabama.
The Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt this week, with the game set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network. Alabama is on the road this week as it travels to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is ranked No. 16, thanks to the strong play of quarterback Kamario Taylor.
Georgia football-Alabama game time, TV Network for Week 6 game