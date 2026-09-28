TV network, game time announced for Georgia football game at Alabama

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) for a nine-yard loss during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Thomas had six tackles and a sack during Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama. Also pictured is Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (behind Thomas). (Jason Getz / AJC)

The game will almost certainly be Georgia’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

The game will almost certainly be Georgia’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

ATHENS — The SEC has announced a game time and TV network for Georgia’s next road game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Oct. 10 game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

As of Monday morning, it is set to be Georgia’s first game against a ranked foe of the season, as the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 7 in the most recent AP Poll. Georgia is the No. 2-ranked team in the country.

Alabama beat South Carolina 49-18 this past weekend. Quarterback Keelon Russell has been a star for the Crimson Tide thus far, as he’s accounted for 11 touchdowns on the ground and in the air.