AJC Varsity Flowery Branch coach says undersized WR is ‘as good as’ NFL talent he’s coached Tyler Robinson was leading the GHSA in receiving yards halfway through the season. He was second heading into Week 8. Share Add AJC on Google Flowery Branch's Tyler Robinson had the second-most receiving yards in the state heading into Week 8.

AJC By McClain Baxley for the AJC 33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Not unlike most sidelines at GHSA football games, there were quite a few photographers following the action of a back-and-forth region game between Flowery Branch and Winder-Barrow as a the early impacts of a hurricane were showing. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? With rain beginning to trickle down, men and women toting cameras of various technological advances and capabilities traveled from end zone to end zone working to get great shots — either for the team, a news outlet or for an individual athlete. One of the cameramen pacing the sidelines with his camera and monopod was Calvin Robinson, the father of senior athlete Tyler Robinson.

During games the elder Robinson stays away from the action, taking pictures of the Falcons and trying not to be overbearing. He’s right there though to see the dazzling plays his son makes and there’s plenty to choose from. There’s the four touchdowns Robinson scored against Cass to kick off his senior season. Or an impressive end-around score against Winder-Barrow. Through it all, Calvin takes the pictures and smiles with pride as his son celebrates with his teammates. “They just try to get the ball in his hands and big things will happen with him,” Calvin said. “He’s special. He’s a good guy. He’s smart and really understands the game.”

Robinson’s dad calls him a people person.

He’s well liked while walking down the halls of his school and he’s respected by his teammates as they’ve seen the production over the years with the Falcons. He makes sure to give credit to his teammates after big plays and poses for pictures with friends and strangers after the game. Robinson, or T-Rob as he’s known by those in the program, wears a big smile off the field and will talk smack with anyone who lines up across from him. The shiny red gloves he wears sparkle as he takes a handoff or catches the ball down the field. The senior plays big and plays everywhere on the field for the Falcons — receiver, defensive back, punt return, wherever. More than halfway through the high school football season, Robinson has the second-most receiving yards in the state, according to AJC Varsity research. That’d be impressive in its own right, but him standing shorter than 5-foot-6 makes it all the greater feat. Playing bigger than his height and weight is nothing new for the standout athlete.

“It’s always been a thing,” Robinson said. “Since I was young, I realized that I needed to have multiple skills being the smallest guy on the field. Whatever I can do to help (Flowery Branch coach Michael) Perry move this offense, I’m going to do it.” The versatile three-sport athlete has caught 44 balls for 774 yards and six touchdowns in seven games this season, just four yards shy from the most in the state, according to MaxPreps data after Week 8. Robinson also has 108 rushing yards, 130 yards on special teams, 12 tackles, a sack and an interception. And he’s one of the smallest players on the field, regardless of who Flowery Branch has played. “It doesn’t matter whether he has the ball or not, he’s making a huge impact on every play,” Perry said. “Nothing but heart. He’s a great kid. He’s a great talent.” The Robinsons felt that there was a special talent in Tyler since the seventh grade. Sure, he was undersized, but his quickness and raw athleticism helped make up for it.

By the time he got to high school, Robinson had really started to showcase his speed and agility. Playing baseball and basketball helped Robinson get stronger and quicker on the football field. “He’s been behind the curve his whole (career),” his dad said. “I tell him all the time that if he plays big, big things will happen. We just try to tell him to keep going, keep up his mindset and he’ll succeed. It’s been a joy watching him.” In a region win against a squad that featured one of the Top 100 prospects in the country in Winder-Barrow defensive back Giovanni Tuggle, Robinson went for 100 yards — 48 on the ground, 52 on the air with eight catches. He was quick to give credit to everyone other than himself, throwing praise in the direction of his offensive line and quarterback Rex Greene. That humility, matched with his athleticism and genetics, makes him a star on a team that’s trying to reach the playoffs for a fourth-straight season. “Tyler is one of the best all around players I’ve coached,” Perry said. “This is my 21st year. I’ve coached some really good players — Deshaun Watson, another kid who plays on the Vikings (QB Max Brosmer) — and T-Rob is just as good as those players. I promise you.”