AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary: Thomas County Central among most dominant in GHSA history

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
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Newton running back Kevin Hartsfield, the nation's consensus No. 1 RB prospect for the Class of 2028, has helped the Rams to a 7-0 start. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Newton running back Kevin Hartsfield, the nation's consensus No. 1 RB prospect for the Class of 2028, has helped the Rams to a 7-0 start. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
34 minutes ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

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