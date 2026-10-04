AJC Varsity Brookwood RB leans into advice from Super Bowl champion, UGA standout father In North Gwinnett upset game, Brayden Tyson ran for 162 yards, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD. Share Add AJC on Google Brookwood running back Brayden Tyson (24) makes a move against Cambridge defensive back Jace Rech (23) during the first half in a GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Atlanta. Tyson scored three touchdowns in the game. Brookwood won 52-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jack Leo 56 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Brookwood running back Brayden Tyson, a four-star senior running back committed to South Carolina. He holds offers from elite programs like Ohio State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and Texas. He’s also the son of former UGA defensive lineman DeAngelo Tyson, who starred at Statesboro before his time in Athens and played four seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. Brayden Tyson has led Brookwood to an impressive 7-1 start with notable wins over Marist, Mill Creek and an upset of then-No. 3 North Gwinnett on Friday. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? In the North Gwinnett game, Tyson ran for 162 yards, two rushing TDs and a receiving TD. He also surpassed the 5,000 career-yards mark.

1. You mentioned your dad didn’t want you to play football at first. When did he change his mind, and how did you convince him? “When I was six. I showed him I really loved him and cared about playing football because that’s what I wanted to do in life. ... Just me constantly going outside, picking up the football and throwing the football. Just showing him that that’s something that I wanted to do, and using my own will to go do something like that.” 2. What’s the best recruiting and playing advice he’s given you? “Go somewhere you’re needed, not wanted. Follow you heart because your heart tells you where you need to be at, and trust God. He tells me to take care of my body, watch film and practice how you want to play. Those are the three key things he’s been telling me to do, and I’ve been doing it so far, and it’s been working out.”

3. Did you realize as a kid how good of a player your dad was?