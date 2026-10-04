Brookwood RB leans into advice from Super Bowl champion, UGA standout father

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Brookwood running back Brayden Tyson, a four-star senior running back committed to South Carolina. He holds offers from elite programs like Ohio State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and Texas. He’s also the son of former UGA defensive lineman DeAngelo Tyson, who starred at Statesboro before his time in Athens and played four seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. Brayden Tyson has led Brookwood to an impressive 7-1 start with notable wins over Marist, Mill Creek and an upset of then-No. 3 North Gwinnett on Friday.
Ask
In the North Gwinnett game, Tyson ran for 162 yards, two rushing TDs and a receiving TD. He also surpassed the 5,000 career-yards mark.
1. You mentioned your dad didn’t want you to play football at first. When did he change his mind, and how did you convince him?
“When I was six. I showed him I really loved him and cared about playing football because that’s what I wanted to do in life. ... Just me constantly going outside, picking up the football and throwing the football. Just showing him that that’s something that I wanted to do, and using my own will to go do something like that.”
2. What’s the best recruiting and playing advice he’s given you?
“Go somewhere you’re needed, not wanted. Follow you heart because your heart tells you where you need to be at, and trust God. He tells me to take care of my body, watch film and practice how you want to play. Those are the three key things he’s been telling me to do, and I’ve been doing it so far, and it’s been working out.”
3. Did you realize as a kid how good of a player your dad was?
“Not really. (It clicked) when I got to middle school. I started looking him up and things like that.”
Note: DeAngelo Tyson won a state championship in 2005 at Statesboro before starring at UGA and being selected at No. 236 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for the Ravens, racking up 42 total tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He won a Super Bowl in 2013 before retiring from the NFL in 2016.
4. How has he inspired you to be the player and person that you are now?
“I’ve always wanted to be a better version of my father. So if I’m striving to be better than my father, I feel like I’m going to be the best person in the world.”