Atlanta Falcons Falcons QB Penix ‘trending’ toward starting vs. Bears C.J. Henderson, Za’Darius Smith both to be monitored this week. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a rib injury and didn’t play in overtime during a 30-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, is trending toward starting under center for the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Bears. “It’s trending, as long as everything goes accordingly,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. Related Story How Falcons’ Cameron Thomas became one of NFL’s best bargains Stefanski declined to share the specifics regarding the extent of Penix’s rib injury after the quarterback underwent an MRI on Monday, but he added Penix is “feeling better.” Penix will be limited “in some fashion” during Wednesday’s practice, Stefanski said, and it remains to be determined how many snaps he takes with the first-team offense.

“I want to see how he’s feeling,” Stefanski said. “With an injury like this, you want to make sure, as they move around, how they’re feeling. It could be all, some, none. We shall see.” The Falcons will have conversations with Penix to determine how many — if any — reps he’ll take off. Penix told reporters after the loss to the Ravens that he was optimistic about playing against the Bears, but he wanted to see how his body progressed. Early indications appear encouraging. “Knowing me, I’m going to be ready to go next week because I’ve sat out enough in my career,” Penix said Sunday night. “But I’m going to do everything I can in the training room, make sure I get back to where I want to be. Obviously, my health is very, very serious. I take that very serious. So that’s always going to come first.

“But I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.”