Former NBA center Enes Freedom announces attendance for Game 3 of WNBA Finals

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom greets a friend before the Fever-Sky game in Chicago in August. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Freedom had previously declared for the WNBA draft, though the league said he is ineligible.

Freedom had previously declared for the WNBA draft, though the league said he is ineligible.

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom announced Saturday he will attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Kanter Freedom, who has gained a reputation as a conservative pundit, made the announcement in a social media post where he mentioned Dream forward Angel Reese and Valkyries forward Gabby Williams. He also gave a sneak peek at the T-shirt he planned to wear to Game 3.

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In a video posted to Threads, as well as X (formerly known as Twitter), Kanter Freedom said:

“I am excited to announce that I’ll be in Atlanta on October 21st for Game Three of the WNBA Finals. As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries, when she said, ‘I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team.’