Former NBA center Enes Freedom announces attendance for Game 3 of WNBA Finals

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom announced Saturday he will attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Kanter Freedom, who has gained a reputation as a conservative pundit, made the announcement in a social media post where he mentioned Dream forward Angel Reese and Valkyries forward Gabby Williams. He also gave a sneak peek at the T-shirt he planned to wear to Game 3.
In a video posted to Threads, as well as X (formerly known as Twitter), Kanter Freedom said:
“I am excited to announce that I’ll be in Atlanta on October 21st for Game Three of the WNBA Finals. As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries, when she said, ‘I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team.’
“Her words gave me so much hope and motivation to come out as a woman and officially declare for the WNBA draft. I cannot wait to watch my favorite player, the woman who inspired me to become who I am today.
“Second, my favorite diva has unfortunately blocked me on social media, but that won’t stop me from showing my appreciation for the one and only Angel Reese. I cannot wait to take some notes on how to finish a layup after grabbing a rebound.”
Last month, Kanter Freedom was ejected from a regular-season WNBA game between the Sky and Fever following a verbal altercation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud. Kanter Freedom left his courtside seat and stepped over a photographer to enter the baseline area restricted from fans. He wore a T-shirt that read, “WOMAN noun. Adult human female.”
The Sky have since banned Kanter Freedom from the arena indefinitely from the team’s home games.
Kanter Freedom has made headlines over the last few months after he and former NBA player Royce White declared for the 2027 WNBA draft. Front Office Sports reported the two are ineligible to play in the WNBA.
Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries tips off at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The team and State Farm Arena cannot preemptively bar anyone from the building unless the code of conduct has been violated.
But the situation will likely be closely monitored.