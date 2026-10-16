Sports Dream guard Allisha Gray day-to-day, game-time decision for Game 1 of WNBA Finals ‘My hand feels good,’ Gray told reporters on Friday morning. Share Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray reacts during the first half of a WNBA semifinal playoff game 1 between the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Lauren Williams 46 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dream await word on whether they will have one of their top talents for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday at Chase Center. The team missed the presence of four-time WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray in the semifinals sweep of the Liberty last week. Gray underwent a procedure on her hand last week to address an injury she sustained in Game 1 of the semifinal series. The team did not announce the specifics of the procedure, but Gray has participated in practices in various forms in the week leading up to Saturday. The 31-year-old participated in full-court drills with the starters and told reporters throughout the week that she “feels great.”

“My hand feels good,” Gray told reporters on Friday morning. “Today in practice was really my first day of actually being able to have a full practice, go through contact and stuff like that. “Right now I’m still day-to-day, and then we’re gonna see how my finger reacts to how practice went today and we’ll see tomorrow.” Gray’s injury occurred in the first quarter of Game 1 of the semifinal series against the Liberty at State Farm Arena. Gray deflected a pass from Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and went to the team’s locker room.

She returned to the game with tape on her fingers, but after missing her first 3-point attempt, she removed it.