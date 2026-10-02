Atlanta Braves Braves-Dodgers begin playoff series Saturday in Los Angeles Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday at Truist Park. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss looks at the field moments before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES — After surviving the best-of-three wild-card series against the rival Phillies at Truist Park and celebrating late into the night Thursday, the Braves arrived in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon ahead of their showdown with the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. NL East champions, the Braves went 5-1 against the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers went on to easily win the NL West, and despite having the second-best record in the NL behind the Brewers, are still regarded as the heavy favorites to win the World Series. Related Story It’s possible: How the Braves can upset the Dodgers in NLDS Here are some more important things to know about the best-of-five series which begins Saturday at Dodger Stadium:

The schedule The series is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium and continue at 8 p.m. Sunday at the home of the Dodgers. Teams will have an off day Monday to travel to Atlanta for the third game of the series scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Should a fourth game be necessary, that is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Should the series need a winner-take-all fifth game, the two teams would head back to LA on Thursday and play at 8 p.m. Friday. Related Story Everything to know about the Braves-Dodgers NL Division Series The pitching matchup The Braves are not in a good spot when it comes to starting pitching.

Chris Sale was masterful Tuesday in beating the Phillies, striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 5-3 victory. But then the Braves used Sale to get the final four outs of Thursday’s must-win game.

Sale will still likely start Sunday’s game, but may not be able to go very deep into the evening. “A lot of it’s going to depend on how (Sale) feels. Certainly don’t want to jeopardize him and his health,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Friday. “He’s had to grind here recently. We’re gonna err on the side of giving him more rest if it’s even close.” Related Story Braves Report: Ray Kerr legacy game Tyler Mahle, despite battling an abdominal strain Wednesday, went seven innings and limited the Phillies to a single run. He is likely to start Game 3 at Truist Park. As for Saturday’s opening game, Weiss wouldn’t commit to a starting pitcher. Grant Holmes, who threw only 28 pitches Thursday, could be an option. Left-handed reliever Brent Suter, who did not pitch in the Phillies series, or righties JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver, who were not on the NLWCS roster, may be choices, too. Weiss also said it’s unlikely injured starters Bryce Elder and Martín Pérez would be available for this round of the playoffs.