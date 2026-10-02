Braves-Dodgers begin playoff series Saturday in Los Angeles

NL East champions, the Braves went 5-1 against the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers went on to easily win the NL West, and despite having the second-best record in the NL behind the Brewers, are still regarded as the heavy favorites to win the World Series.
The Braves are not in a good spot when it comes to starting pitching.
Chris Sale was masterful Tuesday in beating the Phillies, striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 5-3 victory. But then the Braves used Sale to get the final four outs of Thursday’s must-win game.
Sale will still likely start Sunday’s game, but may not be able to go very deep into the evening.
“A lot of it’s going to depend on how (Sale) feels. Certainly don’t want to jeopardize him and his health,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Friday. “He’s had to grind here recently. We’re gonna err on the side of giving him more rest if it’s even close.”
Tyler Mahle, despite battling an abdominal strain Wednesday, went seven innings and limited the Phillies to a single run. He is likely to start Game 3 at Truist Park.
As for Saturday’s opening game, Weiss wouldn’t commit to a starting pitcher. Grant Holmes, who threw only 28 pitches Thursday, could be an option. Left-handed reliever Brent Suter, who did not pitch in the Phillies series, or righties JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver, who were not on the NLWCS roster, may be choices, too.
Weiss also said it’s unlikely injured starters Bryce Elder and Martín Pérez would be available for this round of the playoffs.
As for the Dodgers, Tarik Skubal is expected to take the mound in Game 1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell or Tyler Glasnow would all be available after that.