Sports Dream’s Allisha Gray looks in form in return to lineup All-Star guard scored a team-high 19 points in Game 1 loss. Share Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray drives to the basket against Golden State Valkyries guard-forward Kaila Charles during the second half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

By Lauren Williams 27 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dream have adjustments to make for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Valkyries on Monday at Chase Center. One of those changes won’t be figuring out how to play without their four-time WNBA All-Star guard, Allisha Gray. On Saturday, Gray made her return to the Dream’s starting lineup, and the first possession of the game gave some hope that she hadn’t missed a beat. Ten seconds into the game, Gray curled off the right wing and took a pass from teammate Jordin Canada at the top of the key. She drove left, as the Valkyries stacked their defense on the right and took the basket straight to the hoop for an easy layup.

The Dream established a rhythm early, but they couldn’t maintain it. They gave the Valkyries chances to keep the door open, and the Valkyries led 42-39 at halftime after miscommunications in the second quarter. Then they let the game slip through their fingers after their offense went cold in the final 3:12 of the game, eventually losing Game 1, 68-64. But with the Finals being a best-of-seven series, the Dream have a little time to find the right formula to vanquish the Valkyries. And fortunately for them, they have one of their best players back.

“I felt well,” Gray said after Saturday’s game. “I mean, I felt good playing out there. Finger felt good. Was able to get through the physicality.”

Gray finished the day with 19 points, 6 rebounds and two assists. She shot 5-of-19 overall and 1-of-8 from 3. In battling the Valkyries’ physicality, Gray got to the free-throw line eight times, where she made all eight attempts. “Um, definitely disappointed in the loss,” she said. “Like (Coach Karl Smesko) said, we’re gonna have a film session, clean up some mistakes we had, and be prepared and ready to win Game 2.” Part of that includes finding ways to continue to attack the rim. The Valkyries won’t make it easy for them, of course, after holding the Dream to 20 points in the paint on Saturday afternoon. But with the Dream’s speed, it put pressure on the Valkyries, and they were able to use that physical play to their advantage.