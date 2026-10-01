Atlanta Braves

Time for Game 3 of Braves-Phillies in NL Wild Card Series announced

Deciding game between Atlanta and Philadelphia will start at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
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A postseason message is shown inside the dugout for the Philadelphia Phillies before Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Truist Park. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A postseason message is shown inside the dugout for the Philadelphia Phillies before Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Truist Park. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Chad Bishop
By
42 minutes ago

The Braves and Phillies will take center stage in primetime Thursday.

Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Truist Park, MLB announced Wednesday night. The game will be the only one played Thursday, after the other three wild-card series all ended Wednesday — the Padres eliminated the Cubs; the White Sox ousted the Astros; and the Yankees swept the Red Sox.

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That left the Braves-Phillies series as the lone matchup yet to be decided. Thursday’s game will be televised by NBC.

The Braves won Game 1 thanks a dramatic three-run, two-out home run from Austin Riley in the bottom of the eighth. The Phillies, in Game 2, came back from down 3-1 in the eighth with solo homers by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, respectively, then got a two-out solo home run from Alec Bohm in the top of the 10th and held on to win 4-3.

On Tuesday, only 30,127 fans attended the opener of the series, which began at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday’s contest, which also started at 2:15 p.m., saw 37,150 fans (a little less than 4,000 short of capacity) pass through the gates of Truist Park.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the NL Division Series to face the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. That best-of-five series is scheduled to begin Saturday.

The Braves, champions of the NL East, have not won a postseason series — going 0-3 — since winning the World Series in 2021.

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