Time for Game 3 of Braves-Phillies in NL Wild Card Series announced

A postseason message is shown inside the dugout for the Philadelphia Phillies before Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Truist Park. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Braves and Phillies will take center stage in primetime Thursday.

Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Truist Park, MLB announced Wednesday night. The game will be the only one played Thursday, after the other three wild-card series all ended Wednesday — the Padres eliminated the Cubs; the White Sox ousted the Astros; and the Yankees swept the Red Sox.

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That left the Braves-Phillies series as the lone matchup yet to be decided. Thursday’s game will be televised by NBC.

The Braves won Game 1 thanks a dramatic three-run, two-out home run from Austin Riley in the bottom of the eighth. The Phillies, in Game 2, came back from down 3-1 in the eighth with solo homers by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, respectively, then got a two-out solo home run from Alec Bohm in the top of the 10th and held on to win 4-3.