Critics of attendance at Braves’ Wild Card Series are dunderheads

MLB moved to its present best-of-three wild card format in 2022, with the first wild card games being played two days after the end of the regular season. The attendance figures for the first game in the early time slot should look familiar:
2022 — Rays at Guardians, 2:15 p.m.: 30,741
2023 — Rangers at Rays, 3 p.m.: 19,704
2024 — Tigers at Astros, 1:30 p.m.: 40,617
2025 — Tigers at Guardians, 1 p.m.: 26,186
And here’s a report from the Houston Chronicle from the 2024 wild-card game at Minute Maid Park (now Daikin Park):
“Game 1 of the series Tuesday was an announced sellout of 40,617 fans, but there were plenty of empty seats spotted down the left-field line and in the deep corners of the upper deck.”