Critics of attendance at Braves’ Wild Card Series are dunderheads

Fans cheer for Braves pitcher Chris Sale as he leaves the field during Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

It’s not about the tired trope that Atlanta sports fans don’t show up. It’s the time slot and the circumstances surrounding it.

It’s not about the tired trope that Atlanta sports fans don’t show up. It’s the time slot and the circumstances surrounding it.

No sooner than the broadcast of the Braves’ Wild Card Series game began Tuesday, showing pockets of empty seats at Truist Park, the social-media geniuses blessed us with their bouquets of wisdom.

Braves should probably split their season with Montreal. Atlanta is not capable of supporting a Major League Baseball franchise.

Pathetic.

Playoff Baseball in Atlanta and once again Rows and Rows of empty seats!

Random Capitalization aside, it was just a silly Topic.

Yes, the Braves drew 30,127 to Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Tuesday, well below capacity of 41,108.