Atlanta Braves Here’s which Braves minor leaguers impressed in 2026 Eric Hartman headlines healthy farm system. Share Outfielder Eric Hartman, the Braves' top prospect, according to MLB.com, spent last season in Rome (pictured) and Columbus and became the first minor leaguer since Andruw Jones in 1995 to hit at least 25 home runs and steal at least 50 bases. (Courtesy of Ryland Scott/Rome Emperors)

By Chad Bishop 8 minutes ago

The Braves’ collection of minor leaguers still resides in the lower third among MLB teams. But a steady climb over recent seasons has it in a much healthier place than previous years. Atlanta’s farm system, according to MLB.com, ranks 21st. Not great, sure, but considering that ranking sat at 28 midway through the 2025 season shows a slow but steady improvement. And MLB.com notes the No. 21 ranking is the club’s highest since coming in at No. 23 on the 2021 midseason list. Here is a closer look at some of the standouts, in no particular order, from the Braves’ minor league affiliates during the ‘26 campaign. The list does not include players who appeared for the Braves in 2026:

Related Story Let’s look at how 2026 World Series ties to the Braves October 23, 2026 Eric Hartman Hartman was named the breakout player of the year by MLB.com as he rose to the organization’s No. 1 overall prospect. A 20th-round selection in 2024, the 20-year-old Canadian played 94 games at High-A Rome, where he hit 24 home runs, stole 38 bases, walked 47 times and drove in 68 runs. He had an OPS of .889 there before being promoted to Double-A Columbus, where he hit just .182 in 34 games. Hartman, an outfielder, was the first minor league player to finish a season with at least 25 homers and at least 50 steals since Hall of Famer and former Braves center fielder Andruw Jones in 1995. Patrick Clohisy Clohisy is a name that won’t be found on any top prospect lists, but the 24-year-old outfielder put up some impressive numbers at Triple-A Gwinnett.

After playing 70 games with Columbus, Clohisy hit .340 in 42 games with the Stripers. He also stole 25 bases and had an OPS of .903.

The ‘26 season was Clohisy’s third in the Braves’ organization. Tate Southisene A 20-year-old infielder, Southisene is the No. 3 overall prospect in the organization and made stops at Columbus (one game), Rome and Single-A Augusta this past season. In 90 games across all levels, he hit .278 with an .875 OPS and 45 stolen bases. Southisene thrived in Augusta, where he had a .929 OPS and .429 on-base percentage. Related Story Braves’ Matt Olson wins Fielding Bible Award October 22, 2026 Cam Caminiti The organization’s No. 2 overall prospect, this 20-year-old lefty went 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 24 games (23 starts) between Columbus and Rome. He struck out 125 batters in 114⅔ innings.

An Arizona native, Caminiti was the team’s first-round pick in 2024.

Alex Lodise Lodise was selected by the Braves in the second round in the 2025 MLB Draft, thus has only played 159 minor league games. But during stops at Augusta, Rome and Columbus in 2026, the 22-year-old shortstop and former Florida State star showed flashes of his promise. Across all levels he hit 28 homers and 25 doubles, drove in 84 runs and drew 56 walks. He had an OPS of .841 despite striking out 140 times in 620 plate appearances (22.6%). John Gil A highly touted shortstop (the No. 9 overall prospect in the Atlanta system), Gil hit .262 with 14 homers and 60 RBIs over 130 games this year. In 35 games with Columbus he registered an OPS of .812, and in 95 games with Rome he stole 43 bases. Gil, from the Dominican Republic, has been with the organization since 2023.

Brett Sears Sears made 21 starts and 23 appearances for the Florida Complex League Braves, Columbus and Gwinnett. The 26-year-old righty had a 2.90 ERA across those outings and pitched 124⅓ innings.

In five starts with Gwinnett, Sears had a 1.73 ERA and struck out 34 batters in 26 innings. Related Story Braves’ Mauricio Dubón should be popular in free agency October 20, 2026 Conor Essenburg An outfielder and fifth-round pick from the 2025 draft, Essenburg played 93 games in the Braves’ system this past season, posting an OPS of .909. He hit 14 home runs and 13 doubles for Augusta. Luis Guanipa An outfielder, Guanipa played the majority of his 2026 season with Augusta, where he hit .303, stole 37 bases, drove in 70 runs and had an on-base percentage of .365. The 20-year-old from Venezuela has been in the organization since 2023. Dixon Williams Williams hit just .238 at Rome, but smacked 22 home runs and drove in 83 in 104 games. The 22-year-old infielder was a fourth-round pick by the Braves in 2025. Jordan Groshans A former first-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2018, Groshans split time between Gwinnett and Columbus in 2026. He finished the season with 33 homers and 88 RBIs and a .915 OPS.