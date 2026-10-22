Braves first baseman Matt Olson has won another Fielding Bible Award, it was announced Thursday.
The honor, presented by Sports Info Solutions, is intended “to provide an alternative to The Gold Glove Awards. Instead of giving an award to one player in each league at each position, we want to recognize the best of the best and only award one player in each league at each position,” according to SIS.
Olson has now won the award six times, the most for a first baseman since the award was first given in 2006. Only Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts has more awards (seven) than Olson.
The 32-year-old Olson was credited with 11 runs saved by Fielding Bible, tied for the 12th-most in baseball and second-most among first basemen behind Ty France of the Padres. Olson, who has played in 944 consecutive regular-season games, made 1,195 putouts at first base in 2026 and was charged with eight errors for a fielding percentage of .994.
Olson’s range, according to Baseball Savant, is in the 97th percentile in MLB. That site also had Olson with a defensive run value of 12 and outs above average of 12, both the highest of his career.
FanGraphs had Olson’s fielding value at 10.3, also the highest of his career.