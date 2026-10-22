The Braves' Matt Olson made 1,195 putouts at first base in 2026 and was charged with eight errors for a fielding percentage of .994. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Braves first baseman Matt Olson has won another Fielding Bible Award, it was announced Thursday.

The honor, presented by Sports Info Solutions, is intended “to provide an alternative to The Gold Glove Awards. Instead of giving an award to one player in each league at each position, we want to recognize the best of the best and only award one player in each league at each position,” according to SIS.

Olson has now won the award six times, the most for a first baseman since the award was first given in 2006. Only Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts has more awards (seven) than Olson.