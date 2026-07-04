Atlanta Hawks 5 things Hawks fans should keep an eye on in Summer League Rookies will try to find their footing as they become NBA players. Zuby Ejiofor (from left), Henri Veesaar and Kingston Flemings will find out during Summer League how they stack up against experienced NBA players. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Lauren Williams 8 minutes ago Share

The Hawks begin play in the NBA Summer League on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The team will kick off their campaign against the Heat at 5 p.m. EST. Here are five things to watch for over the Hawks’ schedule: 1. Can Kingston Flemings carve out a leadership role? It often takes time for young point guards to develop in the NBA. The Hawks’ top first-round pick, point guard Kingston Flemings, will need that grace as he takes his first step into the league. When the Hawks open Summer League on Saturday, Flemings could show that high-processing, low-turnover guard play that drew the team to him.

Next season, Flemings could have big minutes running the Hawks’ second unit. So Summer League will be the first opportunity for the 19-year-old to work on what the Hawks will need from him come October. 2. How do the Hawks’ rookie bigs fare? The Hawks drafted two bigs last month, adding some depth to their frontcourt. This will be fans’ first chance to see them against NBA-level talent. Both No. 23 overall pick Zuby Ejiofor and No. 52 overall pick Henri Veesaar have the size, at 6-7 and 6-11, respectively. But now they’ll have to contend with the stronger and quicker post players.

3. How do the Hawks’ two-way players from last season stand out?

The Hawks have four players on their roster who were signed to two-way contracts last year. Forwards Eli Ndiaye and Jacob Toppin began the season in two of the Hawks’ two-way roster spots. But the team waived them after they both had surgery to repair torn labrums — Ndiaye in his left shoulder, Toppin in his right. The Hawks also have Keshon Gilbert and RayJ Dennis, whom they signed to the open spots. Gilbert and Dennis spent much of the season with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate. But they flashed in the Hawks’ regular-season finale. The Hawks will use Summer League and training camp to evaluate what these players could bring to the team.

4. What’s next for second-year forward Asa Newell? The Hawks say they want to see their young players get experience. For Newell, summer league will give him the chance to show some of the progress in his offseason work. Newell could feature more prominently in the Hawks’ rotation in the upcoming season. So, it will be interesting to see what step he takes on the defensive end. 5. Can this team pick up the Hawks’ first Summer League championship? The Hawks have not advanced to the championship game since the NBA introduced it in 2013. They did go undefeated in their first four games last year before shutting down most of their top players in the fifth and final game of the tournament.