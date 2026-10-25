Miami will extend its first return to the top of the AP Top 25 poll since 2002 after beating Pitt 52-23.
The Hurricanes (7-0) looked every bit the part of a No. 1 team as Malachi Toney had a school-record 16 catches and Darian Mensah had 387 yards passing and four touchdown passes in the win over coach Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers.
The Cougars ascended to the No. 2 spot last week — their highest ranking since winning the national championship in 1984 — after knocking off previous No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24 on Oct. 17.
UCF’s first win over a Top 5 team in school history will trigger unrelated movement as voters take a closer look at the Irish’s loss to BYU and consider where Notre Dame stacks up among one-loss teams.
Georgia and Indiana should move ahead of the Irish on more than one ballot this week, including this one.
Notre Dame’s resume does not include any wins over ranked competition, and with BYU losing, there’s less appreciation for the Irish’s hard-fought, close loss to the Cougars.
The Irish were among a trio of Top 5 teams (joined by Ohio State, Georgia) that were idle Saturday.
The Hoosiers (6-1) went on the road and beat Michigan in overtime, while the Bulldogs’ (6-1) recent win over Alabama looks better after the Tide handled Texas A&M with enough authority (31-20) to return to the Top 10.
The SEC race thickened as Texas’ 34-27 win over No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina’s 27-24 win over No. 11 Tennessee leaves Georgia and surprising Kentucky as the only one-loss teams in the “It Just Means More” conference.
Florida (5-2) figures to be the biggest benefactor in the polls after Saturday’s games despite sitting idle, as alert pollsters will note the Gators’ head-to-head wins over two-loss teams Texas and Ole Miss.
UCLA is another Big Ten team sure to move up in the Top 10, remaining unbeaten with a 28-10 win over Michigan State in the Rose Bowl Stadium.