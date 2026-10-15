Alabama puts out official statement regarding fan incident with UGA player

Georgia players celebrate with fans after Georgia defeated Alabama on Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa. Georgia won 20-17. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Raylen Wilson says he initially thought the man was a Bulldogs supporter.

Raylen Wilson says he initially thought the man was a Bulldogs supporter.

Fan behavior was a big talking point coming out of Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama game.

Although some Alabama fans reacted to the loss and officiating by throwing water bottles on the field, one spectator came down from his seat and got in the face of and shoved Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson.

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The University of Alabama released a statement regarding the interaction on Thursday, stating it had identified the fan in question.

“Alabama has identified and taken appropriate action against the individual involved in videos circulating on social media following Saturday night’s football game,” Alabama athletics said in the statement. “We take matters of this nature seriously and will not tolerate this behavior.”