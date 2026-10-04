Atlanta Hawks 4 Hawks stats through four games Back-to-back losses to Rockets leave Hawks with early .500 record. Share Rockets guard Amen Thompson (center right) and Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker compete for a rebound Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. Houston won 121-114. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 13 minutes ago

The Hawks are 2-2 through four games, collecting a pair of division wins before losing consecutive games to the Rockets, who’ve remained a difficult matchup over the past three years. Here are some early numbers that define the Hawks’ start: Related Story Hawks unravel late in loss to Rockets October 27, 2026 2-0: The Hawks are 2-0 in the Southeast Division, which is notable from a tiebreaker standpoint. Their win over Charlotte was impressive, but the Hornets probably won’t be a factor in the playoff discussion. Orlando, though, should be in the mix. And the Hawks’ recent success against the Magic — they’ve won five straight in the series — looms as a factor that could be the separator through 82 games. The Hawks see the Magic again Dec. 19 in Atlanta.

The Wizards dropped to 2-2 after getting beat in Charlotte on Monday night. The reimagined Heat haven’t yet found their footing (0-4). Miami comes to Atlanta on Wednesday, so the Hawks get the next chance to deal another blow. It’s an extremely small sample size, but the Hawks are starting in a good position here. 116.9: The Hawks’ offensive rating, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Yet there are points ball movement stalls and the Hawks lack answers, as they did in Monday’s loss. The fourth quarter spiraled out of control because the team didn’t have a way to stabilize itself on offense. There are points it needs a floor general. There are points it looks like a team needing a go-to scorer. On that note, forward Jalen Johnson is shooting 15.8% from beyond the arc (3-for-19). A small sample, but the Hawks need more there. In the games against Houston, they looked like they needed more firepower — and they do. Factor in the lack of 3-point range from Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels and Lu Dort, it’s clear the team needs more shooting to make a run in the spring. Related Story Hawks return home and show familiar holes, same fight October 25, 2026 1: The Hawks have outrebounded the opponent in one of four games, the opener in Orlando against a Magic team that’s struggled in that department. The rebounding results otherwise: 48-48 in the blowout win against Charlotte, then the Rockets held a 43-42 advantage in the first matchup and an eye-opening 52-35 edge Monday.

The Hawks’ lack of size was among their greatest concerns entering the season. A lengthier team like Houston can take advantage. It’d behoove the Hawks to add a bigger center at the trade deadline, otherwise that could be a glaring issue — perhaps a backbreaking one — in the playoffs.