Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) hangs from the rim after dunking against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Houston pulled away midway through the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run in just over two minutes

Houston pulled away midway through the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run in just over two minutes

The Hawks will be happy to be done with the Rockets.

They suffered their second consecutive loss to Houston on Monday evening, 120-110. The Hawks, who opened the year with wins in Orlando and Charlotte, return home at 2-2.

Houston pulled away midway through the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run in just over two minutes. It only worsened as the Rockets built their cushion. It was a nightmarish fourth quarter as the Hawks’ offense sputtered and the defense hemorrhaged points. The run was at one point 22-2.

It was a one-point game around halfway through the third quarter. Houston led by 20 with five minutes remaining. The Rockets are a bad matchup, but these two games exposed bigger concerns. The Hawks couldn’t settle down offensively — the ball stuck too often and they shot 3-for-16 on threes in the second half. It was the primary reason for their unraveling.