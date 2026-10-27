The Hawks will be happy to be done with the Rockets.
They suffered their second consecutive loss to Houston on Monday evening, 120-110. The Hawks, who opened the year with wins in Orlando and Charlotte, return home at 2-2.
Houston pulled away midway through the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run in just over two minutes. It only worsened as the Rockets built their cushion. It was a nightmarish fourth quarter as the Hawks’ offense sputtered and the defense hemorrhaged points. The run was at one point 22-2.
It was a one-point game around halfway through the third quarter. Houston led by 20 with five minutes remaining. The Rockets are a bad matchup, but these two games exposed bigger concerns. The Hawks couldn’t settle down offensively — the ball stuck too often and they shot 3-for-16 on threes in the second half. It was the primary reason for their unraveling.