Atlanta Falcons Robinson says Falcons’ Stefanski gave speech ‘like Martin Luther King was in there’ “I don’t think Dr. King used as many F-bombs as I did,” the coach said. Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, shown on the sideline against Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, had some words for his team after that blowout loss. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 39 minutes ago Share

After the Falcons’ 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, coach Kevin Stefanski rallied his team in the locker room and delivered a speech so moving, so resonating, his star player compared him to one of history’s best voices. “He went right to the locker room, and I don’t know if he drunk some coffee or something, but this speech, it was like Martin Luther King was in there, man,” Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said Thursday night on Amazon Prime’s postgame show. “I was like, ‘Yo, wait a minute.’” Asked about the speech Friday, Stefanski declined to share specifics just over 12 hours removed from his team turning his message into a convincing 35-14 road win over the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

But Robinson, to an extent, already did. “He just brought all the players together and he was saying, like, ‘Are we going to let this loss define us? Is this who we’re going to be as a team? Or are we going to just change it right now and try to flip the switch immediately?’” Robinson recalled. “And that’s what we did.” Stefanski said he’s proud of how the Falcons responded to his message, but there was a key difference between the content within his speech and the ones King gave during the Civil Rights Movement. “I don’t think Dr. King used as many F-bombs as I did,” Stefanski said.

Robinson issued a follow-up comment through social media Friday morning.