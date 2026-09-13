How the Top 25 should look: Texas tops Ohio State, should be No. 1
Georgia scores dominant win, should hold No. 2 rank in AP Top 25 poll
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) is sacked for a loss by Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas took its place atop the college football world on Saturday night, knocking off No. 1 Ohio State with 21 unanswered points in a 24-23 win in Austin.
The Longhorns (2-0), No. 4 in the previous AP rankings, trailed 23-3 in the fourth quarter to the Buckeyes, as two first-quarter turnovers put them in an early 10-0 hole.
Texas tailback Hollywood Smothers scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard dive with 25 seconds left, and Ohio State (1-1) was unable to answer in the closing seconds.
Two-time defending SEC champion Georgia (2-0) should maintain the No. 2 spot after beating Western Kentucky 70-20 despite pulling quarterback Gunner Stockton midway through the second quarter with the Bulldogs up 42-0.
The Bulldogs have scored 133 points through their first two games, while Stockton has led his team to touchdowns on all 11 offensive series he has played this season.
Miami (2-0), with Heisman Trophy favorite Darien Mensah at quarterback, ran up a 77-7 win over Florida A&M on Thursday night and is primed for the No. 3 spot, while Ohio State should fall no lower than No. 4 in this week’s poll.
Notre Dame has the look of a No. 5 team after rolling to a 52-0 win over Rice, while LSU, on the heels of its resounding 51-10 season-opening win over Clemson, struggled in the first half against Louisiana Tech — leading only 10-7 — before pulling away for a 45-14 victory.
Defending national champion Indiana stayed undefeated with a 55-0 win over FCS-school Howard, and Alabama maintained the look of a top 10 team by beating Kentucky in Lexington, 45-17.
Keelon Russell, the Tide’s freshman quarterback, overcame two interceptions to pass for 188 yards and a touchdown as the Alabama defense held Kentucky to just 1-of-14 on third down conversions and 209 total yards.
SEC teams Texas A&M and Ole Miss took care of business -- the Aggies beating Arizona State 48-20, the Rebels topping Charlotte 41-9 -- to round out the top 10.
Oregon, No. 6 in last week’s poll, suffered a shocking 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State after entering the game as a 23.5-point favorite and should tumble down, if not out, of the rankings.
The Ducks had won 41 straight games against AP-unranked opponents before the loss.