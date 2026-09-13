How the Top 25 should look: Texas tops Ohio State, should be No. 1

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) is sacked for a loss by Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas took its place atop the college football world on Saturday night, knocking off No. 1 Ohio State with 21 unanswered points in a 24-23 win in Austin.

The Longhorns (2-0), No. 4 in the previous AP rankings, trailed 23-3 in the fourth quarter to the Buckeyes, as two first-quarter turnovers put them in an early 10-0 hole.

Texas tailback Hollywood Smothers scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard dive with 25 seconds left, and Ohio State (1-1) was unable to answer in the closing seconds.

Two-time defending SEC champion Georgia (2-0) should maintain the No. 2 spot after beating Western Kentucky 70-20 despite pulling quarterback Gunner Stockton midway through the second quarter with the Bulldogs up 42-0.