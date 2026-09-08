Georgia Bulldogs Here’s how the Georgia injury situation looks coming out of Week 1 Center Drew Bobo plays five series in return from last season’s foot injury. Georgia coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during the first half against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 31 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — The good news coming out of Georgia’s season-opening win is that the Bulldogs didn’t have to push anyone too hard in the 63-3 blowout. Georgia was able to get plenty of players game action and not overextend several key members of the team. Center Drew Bobo made his first start since suffering a foot injury against Georgia Tech last season. He was able to play the first five series of the game. The Bulldogs were up 35-0 when he and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton were pulled from action. “Thought he did a good job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bobo. “Did what was asked of him. He makes good checks, and he commands the huddle. He’s a high-effort guy. He didn’t play a ton of snaps. So, he did a good job.”

On the defensive side of the football, the Bulldogs did have two noteworthy names who did not make it on the field. Outside linebacker Chase Linton was not dressed as he deals with a lower-body injury. Smart shared Tuesday that Linton is expected to be week-to-week as he recovers from the injury. The Bulldogs are also without Amaris Williams, who suffered an ACL injury in April. With Linton out, that created more opportunities for freshmen Khamari Brooks and PJ Dean. They took advantage of the added playing time, as Dean picked up 1½ sacks.

In the secondary, Ja’Marley Riddle did not play against Tennessee State. Smart clarified that it was not because of health concerns.

Riddle was limited this spring because of a groin injury he suffered dating back to his time at East Carolina. Riddle was arrested in May on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both of which are felonies, and a misdemeanor speeding offense. Those charges were all dropped by the Brunswick District Attorney’s office. Smart did share an update on Georgia running back Dante Dowdell on Tuesday. He suffered significant injuries in an offseason ATV accident that has kept him away from the team. “I think our medical staff, they do a tremendous job,” Smart said. “Connor (Norman) and Ryan (Madaleno) have been unbelievable with communication, talking to his family, talking to Shepherd Center (the hospital that treated Dowdell) in different places. And they’ve been with him every step of the way, along with coach (Josh) Crawford in the running back room. They got to go over and visit him and see him in Atlanta, and reached out and have talked to him a lot. “He’s been around the team some, and he knows what his priorities are right now, and that’s trying to get healthy.” Georgia is once again a massive favorite entering this week’s game, as the Bulldogs host Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers lost to Nevada 49-14 to open the season.