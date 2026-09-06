Here’s why Georgia was without one of its top pass rushers on Saturday

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Redshirt freshman Chase Linton did not dress out.

Redshirt freshman Chase Linton did not dress out.

Georgia cruised to an easy 63-3 win over Tennessee State to open the season with a victory.

But it was not all good news for the Bulldogs on Saturday to start the season.

Georgia redshirt freshman Chase Linton did not dress out.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Linton is dealing with a lower leg injury and that the Bulldogs “hope to get him back.”

Linton had a strong offseason before his injury, consistently earning praise from the coaching staff.

With Georgia only having 20.0 sacks last season, Linton was expected to be a big part of the improved Georgia pass rush. The Bulldogs finished with 3.0 sacks against Tennessee State.