Georgia Bulldogs Georgia handles business in season-opening win over Tennessee State The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and forced five consecutive three-and-outs to open the game. 1 / 45 Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Georgia players enter the field before Georgia hosts Tennessee State in their season opener at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 38 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Nate Frazier made it apparent how easy things would be for Georgia as it opened the season. The running back scored on his first carry, a 48-yard romp through the Tennessee State defense. His second carry was a 14-yard run, again for a touchdown. That put the Bulldogs up 14-0 not even five minutes into the game. Georgia scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and forced five consecutive three-and-outs to open the game. The Bulldogs ended the contest with a 63-3 victory. Despite extreme heat conditions — Georgia noted the on-field temperature reached 110 degrees — the Bulldogs did not wilt.

Tennessee State is an overmatched FCS foe, but Georgia needed four quarters to put away Austin Peay last season. Frazier finished the day with only three carries, resulting in 69 yards and three scores. After his second touchdown, Georgia’s next three touchdowns all came via Gunner Stockton passes. He first hit sophomore tight end Elyiss Williams to put the Bulldogs up 21-0. On Georgia’s fourth drive, it was Talyn Taylor’s time to score, housing an 11-yard reception. Jaden Reddell got in on the action, scoring on a 14-yard play to put the Bulldogs up 35-0 with 10:36 remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown pass to Reddell proved to be Stockton’s final pass of the day.

Holding such a significant lead, the Bulldogs were able to get most of their roster playing time. Stockton and center Drew Bobo gave way to Ryan Puglisi and Malachi Toliver in the second quarter.

A number of freshmen were able to make plays for the Bulldogs. Craig Dandridge hauled in two passes for 36 yards while working with the first-team offense. Outside linebacker PJ Dean had 1.5 sacks in his Georgia debut. It was not, however, a perfect day for the Bulldogs. A jersey-infraction penalty where long snapper Will Snellings and Toliver were both wearing No. 51 negated a successful Peyton Woodring field goal. On the ensuing attempt, Drew Miller — filling in for Stockton as the team’s holder — dropped the snap. Puglisi didn’t move the ball as effectively as Stockton, as he misfired on all four of his first-half pass attempts. Miller’s first punt came with under a minute to go, traveling 65 yards for a touchback. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was twice flagged for illegal hands to the face. The first led to what was Tennessee State’s only scoring drive. The Bulldogs finished with eight penalties for 91 yards on the afternoon.