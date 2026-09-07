georgia bulldogs Injured UGA RB provides update on his health after offseason accident Because of his injuries, Dante Dowdell spent over two months in hospitals. Georgia running back Dante Dowdell (right) plays during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 18 minutes ago Share

Georgia was without one of its top offseason transfers on Saturday after running back Dante Dowdell suffered serious injuries during an ATV accident this offseason. On Monday, Dowdell provided an update on what exactly he has been dealing with following the accident. In an Instagram post, Dowdell shared that he suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, nerve damage to his right arm and broke both collarbones. He also had nine staples in his head. Because of the injuries, Dowdell spent over two months in hospitals. The video shows Dowdell, in a Georgia shirt, relearning how to walk while stating that his story is not over.

“The Dante Dowdell situation is tough,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Dowdell. “I don’t know when he’ll be back. He had an off-campus accident back home during our break, and we’re praying for him and his family. We expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is we’re waiting to see … I hate that for him and his family, but he’s a great kid. It’s been tough. A lot of our players have been over there to see him. It’s just one of those really tough situations.” Dowdell transferred in from Kentucky this offseason, as he was expected to help the Georgia running back room. He impressed during the team’s spring game, and figured to help as a third-down running back. He does have additional eligibility after this season. Without Dowdell, Georgia is expected to lean more on Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. It also creates an opportunity for other running backs like Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker and Jae Lamar. “Obviously losing Dante, that hurts, but I think all of us together, like, we’ve always just been putting in work,” Bowens said of the Georgia running back room. “The young guys, I mean, they’ve been making leaps and strides. So it’s been really fun to kind of be able to get better and see how everyone’s progressing.”

Frazier was Georgia’s leading rusher on Saturday, as he rushed for 72 yards on just four carries. He scored three touchdowns in the win.