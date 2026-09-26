Atlanta Falcons How Falcons’ Drake London, Bijan Robinson made NFL history at Packers Atlanta’s young duo has third game with 150-plus yards apiece. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson moves the ball against the Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. Robinson had a vintage performance well-suited for the primetime stage. (Abbie Parr/AP)

By Daniel Flick 13 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — They were born only six months apart, but they grew up over 500 miles away from each other and share no relatives. Bijan Robinson doesn’t let that keep him from describing his relationship with Drake London in the way he sees fit. The Falcons’ superstar running back and their go-to receiver do everything together — they work, they train, they talk. They’re teammates second, friends first. “That’s my real-life brother,” Robinson said Thursday. “I call him my blood brother because, like, we really are.” London is still baffled by such remarks. Really, he’s baffled that Robinson even knows him.

“I’ll be sometimes talking to my friends back home and I’ll be tripping out that Bijan texts me and stuff like that,” London joked Thursday. “Like, he’s gonna be a yellow jacket wearer, seriously. Gold jacket.” When informed of London’s response, Robinson chuckled. Such interactions are a byproduct of their youthful energy and collective camaraderie — two factors that piloted the Falcons’ offense to a 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. In the fourth quarter, Robinson felt the need to throw a friendly jab after London ran out of steam on a would-be touchdown. He settled for a 68-yard catch-and-run but was chased down by Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse. Robinson let him hear it. Falcons wide receiver Drake London (right) catches a pass, one of nine that night, in front of Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Abbie Parr/AP)

“I was joking around with him — he was wide-open, and he didn’t want to score. I’m like, ‘It’s all good, bro. I’ll finish it for you. You don’t got to score,’” Robinson said. “But he just laughed about it. That’s just how our relationship is.”

Another description for their relationship: historic. For the third time in their four-season tenure as teammates, Robinson eclipsed 150 rushing yards and London tallied over 150 receiving yards in the same game. No other teammate duo in NFL history has reached those thresholds more than twice, according to Next Gen Stats. Robinson and London are the first. “That means a lot,” Robinson said. “And just seeing some of the adversities that we got to face throughout our career together, and for these kind of moments to happen, it’s pretty special. I know he’s enjoying it. I’m enjoying it, too.” Robinson had a vintage performance well-suited for the primetime stage. He rushed 29 times for 194 yards, the second-most of his career, and matched a career-high with two touchdowns on the ground. He added two catches for 19 yards, eclipsing 200 scrimmage yards in a game for just the third time in 54 appearances.

The Packers, not unique in this regard, struggled tackling Robinson. He forced nine missed tackles on handoffs and turned them into 96 additional yards, trailing only Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III for the most single-game bonus yards through the season’s first two-plus weeks. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged postgame there were “probably” a few runs from the 24-year-old Robinson, who eclipsed 6,000 career scrimmage yards Thursday night, that made him shake his head. “It’s fun to watch,” Stefanski said. “He’s got a very unique style with how he runs the ball and some of the stop and start, and he does have the ability just to put his head down and gain hard yards as well. He’s somebody we’re counting on. He’s a team leader, but what he does on the football field is pretty special.” London, who tallied only six catches for 80 yards in the Falcons’ first two games, enjoyed a coming-out party in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s first start since tearing his ACL last November.

The 25-year-old London caught nine passes, tied for the fifth-best mark of his career, and set a career-high with 194 receiving yards. Stefanski quipped afterward it could’ve been more — London joked he’s “slow” and needs to run extra this week after getting caught by Cisse — but London’s dominant night featured a pair of 40-plus-yard gains in addition to completions over the middle and in the screen game. It was, by and large, a glimpse at the Falcons’ plan for London’s usage this fall. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski watches as his team takes on the Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. (Matt Ludtke/AP) “Drake’s a huge part of who we are,” Stefanski said. “When we’re going to be at our best — and that’s going to be tough each week to be at your best — but you have to be balanced and you have to be spreading the ball around. I thought he was where he was supposed to be a bunch of times. Mike made the correct read and made a bunch of plays.”

Robinson often reminds London to focus on the present and let his faith guide his feet. London listens and comes to work with high energy. “This is the result that happens,” Robinson said. London often pushes Robinson when the latter doesn’t want it. They keep each other motivated to finish plays, and reps, during games and at practice. And about that Hall of Fame tag? Robinson knows his star receiver has a gold-jacket character. “Drake is a Hall of Famer just as a person, obviously as a football player,” Robinson said. “But, man, it’s just an honor for me to be on the same team as him. … Like, shoot, more than a Hall of Fame player, he’s a Hall of Fame teammate for me. “So, that’s the biggest thing. I know everybody appreciates him for what he does for our team and outside of the organization.” The Falcons gave London a four-year, $141 million contract extension in June, then gave Robinson a three-year, $75 million extension two months later. London’s their star pass catcher. Robinson’s their do-everything game changer.