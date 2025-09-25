Commanders’ coach Dan Quinn all business about facing Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who in his second year with the Commanders, was not all sentimental about his return to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

“Well, it’s not like a return to one,” said Quinn to Washington media members Wednesday. “We’ve played them last year and other times before (in Dallas).”

Quinn was the coach for the Falcons from 2015-20. He took the Falcons to the Super Bowl after the 2016 regular season and to the playoffs after the 2017 regular season. Things went downhill from there, and he was terminated five games into the 2020 season. Raheem Morris, the Falcons’ current coach, took over as the interim coach for the rest of the season.

“(I) always have like huge gratitude for (Falcons owner) Arthur Blank, his family (for) giving me the opportunity to do that,” Quinn said. “But past that it is for the guys and in between the white lines, so we’ll be ready to battle, too.”

