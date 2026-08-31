Atlanta Braves Burkhalter, Farmer to join Braves on Tuesday Pitcher, infielder called up when roster expands. Braves designated hitter Kyle Farmer rounds first base after hitting a double against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a MLB baseball game on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 6 minutes ago Share

The Braves have called up pitcher Blake Burkhalter and infielder Kyle Farmer, and both will be activated Tuesday when MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. Burkhalter will make his MLB debut if and when he is called upon out of the Braves’ bullpen. “It’s an unbelievable feeling. I can’t really put it into words,” Burkhalter said about joining the big-league squad. “I’ve grown up a Braves fan my whole life, and just getting to don this jersey is going to be a dream come true. And I’ve prayed about this a lot, and God’s blessed me with this opportunity. Hopefully I can go out there and pitch well for the team.”

A second-round draft pick by the Braves in 2022, Burkhalter has pitched for the Florida Complex League, Single-A Rome, Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett this season. In 16 games over 24 1/3 innings with Gwinnett, the right-hander had a 1.48 ERA and 1.151 WHIP. In March 2023, Burkhalter had Tommy John surgery and missed that entire season. He throws a four-seam fastball, curveball, change-up and cutter. “Yeah, really intrigued,” Braves’ manager Walt Weiss said of Burkhalter. “Throwing the ball well. I liked him when we first signed him, and I saw him in spring training prior to his injury. There was a lot of eyes on him then because a lot of people liked him. He’s another one of these guys, it’s been a long road back. Kudos to him for putting himself in position to get called up here, and I’m looking forward to seeing him.” From Dothan, Alabama, and a former All-American at Auburn, Burkhalter said he attended his first Braves game as a 7-year-old. His older cousin, he said, took him to Turner Field and gave him an Andruw Jones shirt to wear.

Burkhalter said he grew up watching Chipper Jones and Tim Hudson (who, as fate would have it, became Burkhalter’s pitching coach at Auburn). He said he watched Braves games every night as a kid before falling asleep.

On Saturday, after Burkhalter threw two scoreless innings and struck out four for Gwinnett in Louisville, Kentucky, Gwinnett manager Kanekoa Texeira found him after the game and told him the news. Burkhalter immediately called his wife, his parents, the cousin (Gantt Pierce) who took him to that first Braves game, and his best friends to tell them what was happening. “Amazing opportunity,” Burkhalter said. “I’m just so thankful for it.” Farmer, 36, appeared in 12 games for the Braves, with 10 of those coming through May 15. He was placed on the 10-day injured list May 16 with a forearm strain, then began a rehab assignment June 23, during which he also spent time working as a catcher. Farmer made two more appearances for the Braves, July 7 and 17, before being released July 21. On July 27, he signed with the Braves as a free agent. In 24 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, he hit .256.