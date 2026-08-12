Hawks to host LeBron James and 76ers on MLK Day

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu wears “Honor King,” shirts before the Atlanta Hawks game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Hawks’ annual MLK Day game at State Farm Arena, Monday, January 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The team will wear the MLK-themed Nike City Edition jerseys that debuted in 2021.

The team will wear the MLK-themed Nike City Edition jerseys that debuted in 2021.

The Hawks have learned their opponent for their game set for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

On Jan. 18, the Hawks will host LeBron James and the 76ers at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks’ matchup is the second of the holiday’s four-game slate, with the Pistons and the Cavaliers kicking things off. The Timberwolves at the Knicks and the Rockets at the Grizzlies round out the day.

The game will be the Hawks’ 31st MLK Day game played at home in Atlanta. The Hawks have a 22-13 record in games played on MLK Day, including a 20-10 home record.