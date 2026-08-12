Atlanta Falcons 2027 NFL preseason mock draft: Falcons go tackle, UGA has 2 first-rounders Atlanta adds LSU tackle Jordan Seaton, while Georgia standouts KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV project as first-rounders. Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden, shown running against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium, will be coveted for his athleticism, ability to play center field and his pedigree coming from coach Kirby Smart’s program. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA 2025)

By Gabriel Burns 2 hours ago Share

The NFL preseason is underway, so what better time for a way-too-early mock draft? As always, a reminder that the goal of this exercise is to introduce names and team needs (that will obviously change) early in the process. Since it’s all a guessing game anyway, we’ll say Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker return to the school, reducing what could still be a promising quarterback class. Here’s our first mock (based on reverse Super Bowl odds from ESPN): 1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Dante Moore, Oregon The Cardinals have a clean slate and almost certainly will take their next quarterback in spring. Moore, who’s expected to take another step forward after passing on entering the draft last cycle, opens as the favorite here. He is going through a change at offensive coordinator with internal promotion Drew Mehringer taking over for Will Stein, who’s the new head coach at Kentucky.

2. Miami Dolphins: QB Arch Manning, Texas Like Arizona, the Dolphins are positioned to take their next face of the franchise. Have they torn down their roster so much that they opt for a BPA approach rather than a signal-caller? Manning, who’s set up nicely for a big 2026, could be hard to pass on here for owner Stephen Ross. 3. Cleveland Browns: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, with his ties to the Manning family, is surely disappointed by Miami’s selection. The Browns opt against taking a quarterback and instead keep Smith in state. The South Florida native might be the best receiver to come through Ohio State in recent memory, which is the ultimate compliment. Many will consider him the draft’s best player.

4. New York Jets: QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

New York is armed with three first-rounders, so it’ll have ammunition should it need to trade up for a signal-caller. Here, though, it waits and takes Sayin, who will be an interesting study as a good processor that lacks elite physical abilities. It’s possible this will be considered far too early for Sayin by the time we get to the draft. It’s also possible he continues progressing and teams view his skill set as more glass half-full than half-empty (like when Jared Goff entered the draft). 5. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Cam Coleman, Texas It could make sense for the Raiders to go edge here, but with Maxx Crosby in place (for now) and some veteran newcomers, we’ll go with Vegas getting Fernando Mendoza his WR1. Coleman is a mega talent whose production was suppressed by bad offenses at Auburn. He’s primed to explode with the Longhorns. 6. Tennessee Titans: EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina What a gift for the Titans, who have their choice of two elite pass rushers due to the offensive needs of teams in front of them. Coach Robert Saleh gets his foundational piece in Stewart, who gets the slight edge over Colin Simmons here. A physical freak, Stewart has traits upon which to dream.

7. Atlanta Falcons: T Jordan Seaton, LSU If the Falcons are picking this early, they need a quarterback — but they miss out on the top targets here. They could look at defensive help, but instead they take the top available tackle and acquire what they hope will be a pillar during the franchise’s next era of sustained success. Jake Matthews turns 35 next February, and, as difficult as it is to imagine, there will come a day he isn’t entrenched along the line. Jawaan Taylor is a stopgap on the right side. So the Falcons will need to address tackle next spring. Seaton, a Colorado transfer, can cement himself as the draft’s top tackle by excelling in SEC play. 8. Carolina Panthers: CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame Moore has been a standout since his freshman season. The Panthers have already invested heavily in their defensive front, so they add a potential top cornerback to pair with Jaycee Horn. This could be another quarterback-needy team.

9. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas The Saints could win the NFC South or pick in the top 10 — that’s the division for you. Here, if they end up picking early, they add a potential franchise-changing pass rusher. Simmons versus Stewart will be a compelling debate over the coming months. 10. New York Giants: DT David Stone, Oklahoma Oklahoma has a good track record producing defensive line talent. The Giants bolster the middle of their defense with Stone, a preseason favorite in a strong defensive tackle group. He’s anchoring a Sooners defense that could be the nation’s best. Salaries for defensive tackles keep rising. The NFL is placing a premium on exceptional tackle play. Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews turns 35 next February, and, as difficult as it is to imagine, there will come a day he isn’t entrenched along the line. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022)

11. Washington Commanders: S KJ Bolden, Georgia Will Bolden or Ellis Robinson IV be the first Bulldog off the board? Here it’s Bolden, who provides immediate flexibility to Dan Quinn’s Commanders defense. The Buford product will be coveted for his athleticism, ability to play center field, and his pedigree coming from coach Kirby Smart’s program. 12. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts): CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia The Jets already secured their quarterback, so they begin work on the defense with Robinson. The Bulldogs have had an abundance of first-rounders recently, but this would be their first time with two top-12 picks since 2009 (Matthew Stafford and Knowshon Moreno). Robinson needs refinement, but his ballhawk traits are rare. 13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

It seems unlikely that Vita Vea is a Buccaneer in 2027. Tampa Bay is giddy about rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., so why not return to Coral Gables and add another tough Hurricane along the defensive front? Moten is a natural athlete with legitimate pass-rush upside. 14. Minnesota Vikings: T Trevor Goosby, Texas There’s a real chance Goosby plays his way into getting drafted earlier than No. 14. He’s great value here as a 6-foot-7, 312-pound athletic marvel at tackle. This could also be a quarterback spot depending on how the Vikings’ gamble on Kyler Murray goes. 15. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Darian Mensah, Miami There will be quarterback questions in Pittsburgh next spring when Aaron Rodgers retires. Mensah should have an excellent year in Miami and put himself in first-round consideration. He lacks elite tools — his arm strength could be limiting — but there’s a lot to like. Maybe the Steelers see him as a chance at quarterback stability.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Justin Scott, Miami The Jaguars become the second Florida team to keep a Hurricane in the state. They resist the allure of taking one of the dynamic running backs to add Scott as a new centerpiece to help Travon Walker. 17. New York Jets (via Dallas Cowboys): DT Will Echoles, Ole Miss Echoles is another player who should go earlier than this. Many will consider him DT1. Echoles versus Stone and the rest of the top of this defensive tackle group will be exciting to follow. This is a coup for the Jets, who’ve added three (desperately needed) cornerstones with their picks. 18. Chicago Bears: CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

The Bears could go several directions here, particularly defensively, but they opt for a potential blue-chip defensive back in Jones, whose size (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) is extremely scarce at his position. 19. Denver Broncos: DT A’Mauri Washington, Oregon Washington decided to stay in school last cycle despite the possibility of becoming a first-round pick. Here he joins an organization that’s already flush with defensive talent. An extremely powerful player, Washington will be firmly in the mix for the top defensive tackle spot. 20. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU The Bengals should field a much-improved defense. That unit and offensive line will always be pinpointed for this team’s draft needs. But they add Green, a true mismatch and nightmarish red-zone weapon. Green isn’t a reliable pass catcher yet, but a year of development with coach Lane Kiffin — along with his 6-foot-7, 240-pound build with good speed — should make him a popular name next spring.

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (right) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Robinson needs refinement, but his ballhawk traits are rare. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) 21. San Francisco 49ers: S Tae Johnson, Notre Dame The 49ers’ key players will be another year older. They’ll need to nail several picks in the coming years to prevent a drop-off. Johnson, a crucial chess piece to a great defense, would be a nice injection of youth. 22. Detroit Lions: CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami The Lions have options here, including addressing center for a long-term Frank Ragnow replacement. But they add to their secondary with Frederique, another aggressive Miami defender who’ll help the ‘Canes field one of the country’s most fierce defenses. Someone will emerge from the group of corners behind Moore and Robinson. Jones, Frederique and Clemson’s Ashton Hampton are obvious candidates.

23. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): WR Charlie Becker, Indiana The Cowboys have an uncertain future at receiver given George Pickens’ contract status. If they don’t retain Pickens, they could add Becker across from CeeDee Lamb. The team has always prioritized targets for quarterback Dak Prescott. 24. Houston Texans: RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss We’ve seen some running backs go earlier in recent years, but it’s still a hard position to project value-wise in the draft. Lacy is deserving to go before the 20s, so consider this a good get for Houston. If the Rebels return to the College Football Playoff, he’ll be the engine. 25. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

Is Mike McDaniel still the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, or will he be a head coach again elsewhere? Either way, it’s fun to give quarterback Justin Herbert another weapon. And Indiana, the reigning national champs, have a real chance to produce two first-round receivers. 26. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama The Eagles like addressing the trenches and they like drafting SEC players. Consider Pierre, an emerging talent who could skyrocket up the board by spring, a perfect fit. Here’s a guess: He doesn’t make it anywhere near No. 26 in the 2027 draft. 27. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon The Chiefs will be commonly connected to receivers in mock drafts. Here we’ll give them a tight end oozing upside who’d replace Travis Kelce. This Oregon team is loaded again, as this mock indicates. There’s pressure on Smart protege Dan Lanning to get the Ducks past these recurring CFP blowouts.

28. New England Patriots: LB Sammy Brown, Clemson The Patriots have a well-rounded roster, but they’ll be down a 2028 first-rounder because of the A.J. Brown trade. They decide to add a young, swift-moving linebacker here in Brown. He and Hampton are Clemson’s best chances at having a first-round selection. 29. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State Coach Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks should once again boast a powerful defense. Jackson, with his length and strength, finds a great landing spot. Evaluators will be looking for how Jackson improves as a pass rusher this season. 30. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas