Atlanta Falcons Mike Macdonald: The secret sauce behind the NFL’s fastest rising coach Mark Richt hired him at Georgia and Tee Martin worked beside him in Baltimore. Each share insights into the UGA grad. Those who know Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald’s background and have worked with him aren’t surprised by his approach or success. Macdonald, who played at Centennial High School in Roswell before enrolling at UGA, launched his football career in Athens. (John Froschauer/AP)

ATHENS — Mike Macdonald is taking a businesslike approach to Seattle’s NFC championship game showdown Sunday with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks fans would expect nothing else from the fastest rising star in the NFL coaching ranks after Macdonald, in his second season as head coach, has led Seattle (14-3) to its best record since the “Legion of Boom” defense keyed a Super Bowl-winning season in 2024.

Those who know 38-year-old Macdonald’s background and have worked with him wouldn’t and aren’t surprised by his approach or success, either. Macdonald’s career trek started in Georgia’s Terry College of Business, where he earned a finance degree in 2010 and a master’s degree in sports management in 2013 while working on coach Mark Richt’s Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate assistant coach and football analyst. Macdonald, who played at Centennial High School in Roswell before enrolling at UGA, launched his football career in Athens, too, coaching linebackers and running backs at Cedar Shoals High School (2008-09) soon after starting college. RELATED Seahawks dominate 49ers, advance to NFC title game with 41-6 win A really bright guy “I just remember Mike being a really bright guy, and obviously he has turned out to be a pretty damn good leader, too,” Richt said, recalling Macdonald coming on board at Georgia. “He was a student assistant (graduate assistant) for us working in the building after coaching at Cedar Shoals.

“It was an entry-level job, but if you trusted him with something, it was going to get done, and it was going to get done quickly and get done well,” Richt said. “It didn’t take long to trust him enough to give him more.”

Tee Martin, a former Tennessee national championship quarterback (1998) who coached with Macdonald on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens coaching staff in 2022 and 2023, said Seattle’s success comes as no surprise. “The first thing about Mike that sticks out to me is his organization and intelligence,” Martin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The way he ran that defense, he knew how to paint the picture of how they would need to play to be successful, and then he had his methods to get into that and make sure it worked. “Mike knew how to adjust because he understood his defense really well, and in his second year, we had the No. 1 defense and set records.” The 2023 Ravens defense became the first in NFL history to lead the league in fewest points allowed, sacks and takeaways in the same season, also allowing an NFL-best 191.9 yards per game. Under then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the 2023 Ravens defense became the first in NFL history to lead the league in fewest points allowed, sacks and takeaways in the same season. (Nick Wass/AP 2023)

Falcons passed on Macdonald The Falcons interviewed Macdonald, then the Baltimore defensive coordinator, for the head coaching opening Jan. 12, 2024, before hiring the recently fired Raheem Morris. Macdonald was hired by Seattle less than three weeks later (Jan. 31) after the franchise moved on from Pete Carroll’s 14-year tenure. Macdonald carried over six defensive starters from Carroll’s unit and overhauled the inside linebackers room. Seattle improved from 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per game to 13th in Macdonald’s first season at the helm, and from 25th in points allowed per game to 12th. “Same in Baltimore, Mike was able to get the best players to play at their best levels, guys like Jadeveon Clowney, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, were at their optimal level under his leadership,” Martin said.

RELATED A new era: Falcons announce Kevin Stefanski as head coach “When you can lead like that, you have the opportunity to advance in the NFL coaching ranks.” Macdonald, in preparation for the 6:30 p.m. showdown with NFL passing leader Stafford and the Rams, shared some of his approach to getting his defenders ready. “Make it so it’s simple and clear for the guys they can play the right way …” Macdonald said. “It’s different for different players. Some guys, it resonates more by giving more detail and getting in the weeds with them. “Some guys they play their best ball when you make it a one-track mind and go wreck stuff, and that’s how we choose to operate.” The ‘Dark Side’ Macdonald’s approach obviously works, with the self-styled “Dark Side” defense leading the NFL in scoring defense (17.2 points per game) while limiting offenses to the league’s lowest yards-per-carry (3.7) and fewest points per possession (1.48).

“The best way to describe Mike is he’s old school with new-school principles,” Seattle linebackers coach Chris Partridge told the AJC. “He has an old-school mentality with how he wants the team to look, with the toughness, and how we play the game on both sides of the ball, starting with the trenches and building out, running the football, stopping the run. “He’s always constantly chasing edges and find the advantages, not only schematically, but program-wise.” Stafford, the favorite to win NFL MVP honors, has seen Seattle’s defense twice already this season, winning the first meeting 21-19 in Los Angeles, and losing the most recent at Lumen Field on Dec. 18, 38-37 in overtime. “It’s a big test playing against their team, they are able to build a bunch of structures in the back and in the fronts with a, quote unquote, nickel defense, out there,” Stafford said, referring to Seattle’s penchant for utilizing five defensive backs in its base formation. “It is a little bit different in the fact they feel like they can create front and coverage structure issues with their grouping, where a lot of teams if you are getting nickel defense, you are getting their nickel pass fronts. They do a nice job changing things up.”

Seahawks safety Julian Love (left) speaks with head coach Mike Macdonald after their divisional playoff game against the 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Players love him Macdonald explained his approach to the sorts of adjustments needed to slow the sort of high-powered offense Stafford runs. “You’re always watching plays through the lens of what that team is known for doing, and what their stuff is … that’s always part of the thinking,” Macdonald said this week. “You go in thinking every play is for a reason, and you can string together some logic.” Partridge, who like Macdonald spent time coaching under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, said part of the genius is in the authenticity. “What Mike does, is he’s just himself, and that’s why the players love him and want to play for him,” Partridge said. “There’s nothing fake there — he’s got similarities to the Harbaughs in that way, for sure.