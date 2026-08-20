Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Penix has call scheduled with doctor, could be fully cleared Michael Penix Jr. may be nearing a return to 11-on-11 depending on the fate of Thursday night’s call. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to members of the media during the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a phone call with a doctor Thursday night, which could bring news of his clearance to participate in 11-on-11 practice periods. “We’re going to see,” Penix told reporters Thursday after the Falcons’ training camp joint practice with the Colts. “I’ve got to talk to my doctor. I know that call will be coming up soon, see where he thinks I am and see how he feels about everything, and then we’ll go from there.” Penix, who tore his left ACL on Nov. 16, said at the start of training camp July 29, he was told “another four weeks, possibly, going into that next stage” of his return-to-play plan.

The four-week mark from his comment is Aug. 26. The 26-year-old Penix, who’s competing with Tua Tagovailoa for the Falcons’ starting job, said he “obviously” hopes his call with the doctor leads to him being cleared for full participation. “But at the same time, whatever he says, that’s what it’s going to be,” Penix said. “I’m going to trust him, I’m going to trust God and I’m just going to keep taking steps in the right direction.” Penix added he won’t argue with his doctor if he doesn’t receive clearance.

“I feel like they know more than me as far as the body and mechanics and stuff like that,” Penix said. “So, I’m just going to trust what he says and trust God and continue to run my own race.”

Penix continues to participate in everything except 11-on-11 periods, and he received ample work in 7-on-7 periods during joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday. He went 6-for-9 passing Wednesday and 2-for-5 passing with a touchdown and an interception Thursday, though he aggressively pushed the ball downfield and nearly had a second score on a pass to receiver Drake London, who had it knocked from his hands at the final moment. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said the team has an acclimation plan in place for when Penix is cleared, but he didn’t share any details Thursday. “I think, cross that bridge when we get there,” Stefanski said before practice. “Obviously, I trust in our medical team, the surgeon involved with Mike. I trust in Mike, so when that time comes, we’ll work through that plan.”

In the meantime, Penix is forced to make do with limited opportunities, which increases the pressure on each pass. His final throw Thursday was intercepted by Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies, who filled a zone and jumped to snag Penix’s pass intended for tight end Austin Hooper. Penix said he spent the rest of practice thinking about his mistake. But the process, Penix said, isn’t frustrating. “You’ve got to fall in love with the process,” Penix said, “because sometimes you might get in the mindset like, ‘OK, I got five plays today.’ You still can’t force it. You can’t do things you’re not supposed to be doing. “At our position, we got to protect the ball, protect this team and I’ve got to make sure I take advantage of those reps, but at the same time, being smart with it.” Penix, naturally, won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game. But the chance to face the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday gave his first look at another defense since his injury, after only seeing the Falcons’ 7-on-7 defense this offseason.