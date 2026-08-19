Atlanta Falcons Takeaways from Falcons’ joint practice vs. Colts: Tagovailoa, offense struggle Everything we learned from Falcons’ joint practice vs. Colts on Wednesday. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs drills during an NFL football training camp practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Daniel Flick 48 minutes ago Share

WESTFIELD, Ind. — As the two teams split ways after an intense hour-and-a-half joint practice session Wednesday, Falcons defensive back Darren Hall turned toward the Colts sideline and waved goodbye. Several minutes earlier, Hall argued over a long completion from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones to receiver Josh Downs, during which Hall eased up at the catch point to avoid delivering a big hit on Downs. That was a valid point of contention. The general result of the Falcons’ joint practice, split among position groups, isn’t quite as blurry. Across a day featuring several periods of 11-on-11, a brief outbreak of 7-on-7 and position vs. position battles across the board, the Colts appeared to have a leg up on the Falcons.

But the Falcons had their moments, too. And perhaps Hall was merely telling the Colts he’ll see them Thursday, when the two sides meet for their second joint practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. For now, here’s everything we learned Wednesday. Tagovailoa, first-team offense struggles The Falcons opened practice with an impressive period during receiver vs. cornerback one-on-ones. Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. delivered several impressive balls, and the Falcons’ wideouts won both through separation and contested catches.

Then came team periods. During one drive, the Falcons’ starting offense went three-and-out with Tagovailoa taking a sack, running back Bijan Robinson being dropped for a loss on a handoff and Tagovailoa fumbling a snap.

To end practice, the Falcons’ first-team offense had two series against the Colts’ starting defense. On the first drive, Tagovailoa threw a pick-six to Colts cornerback Justin Walley, and on the second, the drive ended near midfield after Tagovailoa’s third-and-medium pass to tight end Charlie Woerner was stopped short of the marker. All told, Tagovailoa went 8-for-13 passing, headlined by a deep completion to receiver Drake London down the left sideline where London went over the top of Walley for a difficult grab. But seven of Tagovailoa’s eight completions were within nine yards of the line of scrimmage — much of his success came underneath, and London’s grab aside, there was little explosiveness to the passing game. Tagovailoa went 3-for-3 passing in 7-on-7 and gained a first down in his brief appearance. Penix, meanwhile, went 6-for-9 passing. His best throw went to receiver Juice Wells, who ran a comeback on the right sideline for a 20-yard gain to end the period.

Penix sailed one pass over London’s head and led receiver Chris Blair too far on another. It wasn’t his most accurate day by any stretch, though he moved the offense at a reasonable clip with no pass rush around him. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand didn’t take any snaps in team periods. Cooper Rush took the entirety of the second-team reps in 11-on-11, going 7-for-13 passing and only 1-of-4 on throws greater than 10 yards. The Colts’ defense created multiple tackles for loss in the run game and generated steady pressure on passing downs. After a difficult showing in a 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos in the preseason opener Aug. 14, the Falcons’ offense didn’t exactly inspire confidence Wednesday. Defense has better day — plus, depth chart takes shape

The Falcons’ defense largely limited the Colts’ offense on the ground, a positive development after the Broncos rushed for 162 yards. Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus acknowledged the team’s interior defensive line is playing short-handed, as Da’Shawn Hand and LaCale London have missed the past several weeks due to undisclosed injuries. That prompted 6-foot-2, 298-pound Chris Williams to play nose tackle, a less-than-ideal situation to stop the run. The Colts hit a few explosive plays in the pass game against a Falcons secondary that didn’t feature Jessie Bates III in team periods, but Atlanta’s defense collectively had a better day than its offense. Of note, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels saw extensive action with the starting defense — even with Divine Deablo getting a few snaps in his first practice back from an ankle injury suffered Aug. 8 at Lanier High School. Daniels worked next to Deablo, Christian Harris and Harold Perkins Jr. at linebacker. Harris made a tackle for loss during 11-on-11, and Perkins moved around the front seven, at one point aligning over Colts left guard Quenton Nelson.

Without London and Hand, the Falcons leaned heavily on Williams, Dorlus, Maason Smith and Zach Harrison on their defensive front. Cameron Thomas, Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari took first-team snaps at outside linebacker. In place of Bates, DeMarcco Hellams was a mainstay next to Xavier Watts at safety. The Falcons’ nickel cornerback battle appears to be trending toward Darnay Holmes, who took all the first-team snaps Wednesday. Avieon Terrell traveled with the team but didn’t practice while working back from an undisclosed injury. Falcons’ offensive tackle situation growing clear Jawaan Taylor, who the Falcons signed as their Kaleb McGary replacement this spring, continues to ramp up in his return-to-play program. Taylor took the bulk of first-team snaps at right tackle Wednesday, his second practice seeing snaps in a team period. The Falcons rotated Michael Jerrell at both left and right tackle, taking snaps in place of Jake Matthews and Taylor, respectively. Matthews suffered a minor injury against the Broncos and didn’t practice Monday but played a handful of snaps Wednesday.

Jerrell seems the favorite to be the Falcons’ swing tackle, a role that previously appeared headed for Wanya Morris. But Morris has been up-and-down this summer, and Jerrell has taken more snaps with the starters at both tackle spots. Receiver notes During one-on-ones, Falcons receiver Dylan Drummond caught two touchdowns down the right sideline, running past Colts cornerbacks both times. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus finished tough grabs, and rookie Vinny Anthony II flashed, as well. Running back Bijan Robinson led the Falcons with five receptions in 11-on-11s, a byproduct of a checkdown-heavy day. Rookie wideout Zachariah Branch took a few snaps with the first-team offense, catching two of five targets in 11-on-11. He had a drop over the middle on a pass from Rush, but in a late-session team drill, he lowered his shoulder on a Colts cornerback in a run-after-catch moment that energized the Falcons’ sideline.