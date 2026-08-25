Dream forward Angel Reese named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

It’s been quite the week for Dream forward Angel Reese.
After some historic performances on the Dream’s West Coast road trip, the WNBA named the 24-year-old the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Reese helped the Dream to a 3-0 week with wins over the Aces (Aug. 18), the Sparks (Aug. 20) and the Mercury (Aug. 22). She averaged 24 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals while shooting 67.4% from the field. She recorded a double-double in all three games.
She opened the week with her 24th double-double of the season against the Aces and then had a perfect night last Thursday against the Sparks, where she shot 9-of-9 from the floor. She followed that up with a 31-point (a career high) and 14-rebound night against the Mercury.
With three straight games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, she became just the third player in WNBA history to record 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and three or more steals in three consecutive games. She joined Aces big A’ja Wilson and Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.
She becomes the second Dream player to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors this season, joining USA Basketball World Cup teammate Rhyne Howard, and the 12th player in franchise history to receive the award.
Reese made history again Monday night, grabbing a WNBA-record 26 rebounds in the Dream’s win over the Sparks. She also passed Wilson’s WNBA single-season rebounds record of 451 in the victory. The Dream’s win on Monday capped off their first 4-0 road trip in franchise history.