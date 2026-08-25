Dream forward Angel Reese named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Forward Angel Reese becomes the second Atlanta Dream player to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors this season. (Bailey Hillesheim/AP)

The double-double queen’s big week just keeps getting better.

The double-double queen’s big week just keeps getting better.

It’s been quite the week for Dream forward Angel Reese.

After some historic performances on the Dream’s West Coast road trip, the WNBA named the 24-year-old the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Reese helped the Dream to a 3-0 week with wins over the Aces (Aug. 18), the Sparks (Aug. 20) and the Mercury (Aug. 22). She averaged 24 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals while shooting 67.4% from the field. She recorded a double-double in all three games.

She opened the week with her 24th double-double of the season against the Aces and then had a perfect night last Thursday against the Sparks, where she shot 9-of-9 from the floor. She followed that up with a 31-point (a career high) and 14-rebound night against the Mercury.